Capabilities of Localization Toolkit for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

In-App Extensibility
In-app extensibility allows adapting standard apps to user requirements without the need to employ external tools. Whether you want to apply small changes such as hiding standard fields for specific user groups, include custom logic or create your own custom Fiori application, SAP offers a tool set covering diverse extensibility needs. The different stacks are tightly integrated through released and stable APIs.
Extensibility options available:
- Field extensibility
- Business object extensibility
- Business logic extensibility
- UI Adaptation
- Custom analytics
- Forms extensibility
Available scenarios within the localization toolkit
- Extending SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Japan Subcontract Act
- Print Payment Due Date on Output Form of the Manual Invoice for Singapore
- Utilize Custom Sales Pricing Procedure
- Create a custom number range for a document type
- Search for Country Specific Extension Attributes
- Enable a Custom Field in a Delivery to Billing Document Scenario
- Validate a Tax Number
- Access Tax Service Request and Response Payloads for a Document
- Print Billing Document Forms with Custom Field
- Customize Form Layout to meet Localization Requirements
- Translated UI Labels to Support Local Language Flavors
Where can you find more information?
- In-app extensibility – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
- Available CDS views – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
- Available APIs – SAP API Business Hub
- Statements in ABAP for Key Users – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
Side-by-Side Extensibility
Side-by-side extensibility allows you to develop dependent extensions, develop your own custom applications or consume existing apps. The SAP Cloud Platform is the accepted choice for building an extension for any SAP cloud solution. The goal is to develop loosely coupled but seamlessly integrated extensions.
Extensibility options available:
- Development of a dependent extension
- Development of a custom application
- Consumption of existing apps
Available scenarios within the localization toolkit
Where can you find more information?
Advanced Compliance Reporting
Advanced compliance reporting provides an overview of your compliance reporting tasks and facilitates creation of new / individual and execution of existing compliance reports.
You may employ available reports including VAT reports as templates or create your own using the extensibility options mentioned below.
Extensibility options available:
- Creation of new report definitions for the following file formats: XML, JSON, flatfile (txt), PDF, CSV
- Extension of report definitions and report categories
- Copying of report definitions
- Down- and upload of all ACR development objects for reuse in multiple customer systems
- Adding business logic via custom logic extensibility app for the following events:
- Validation of selection screen parameters
- Defaulting of report parameter values
- Checks before file generation
- Checks during generation process
- Change of properties of report parameters
- Before action
Example: A customer wants to default a selection screen parameter value based on their requirements. This can be achieved in ACR using event 0003 (Defaulting of report parameter value).
- Using custom BO object to create ACR schema in cases where XSD is not available
In ACR we allow multiple ways to create a schema. A schema in simple terms is the structure of the legal file. It contains details like sequence, hierarchy, labels, data type information etc.
You can create custom business objects using key user tools and use the underlying artefacts to create a schema.
- Creation of reports with “add with query option” – with data provisioning automatically performed by ACR
- Creation of custom tiles
- Using available generic report definition for VAT reports
You can use generic report definitions which are like templates for certain business topics (like VAT). They cover most of the generic requirements around the business topic. However, for some countries/customers if the generic report doesn’t suffice, so you can extend them and adapt it to customer’s needs.
- Using custom business objects as a data source
- Creation or adaptation of own CDS views
Available scenarios within the localization toolkit
- Create a New VAT Report using Advanced Compliance Reporting
- Create a New Withholding Tax Report using Advanced Compliance Reporting
- Create adhoc reports in Advanced Compliance Reporting
Where can you find more information?
- Advanced Compliance Reporting – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
- Extensibility in Advanced Compliance Reporting – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
- Available reports which can be extended or copied – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
- Advanced Compliance Reporting Events – SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Help Portal
Document Compliance
Document Compliance allows the creation and processing of electronic documents, that is, it transforms documents created in various SAP applications into predefined exchange formats and transfers them electronically to external systems such as legal or tax authorities or to your customers.
For available document compliance solutions for SAP S/4HANA Cloud local versions you can find more information in the SAP S/4HANA – Help Portal.
See also E-document requirements and the Localization Toolkit for SAP S/4HANA Cloud (blog).
Payment Medium Workbench
With the Payment Medium Workbench you can add settings related to payment medium formats.
Extensibility options available:
- Create Payment Medium Formats
Creating payment medium formats and defining their attributes.
- Map Payment Format Data
Defining the rules that the system uses to map data to outgoing payment file formats.
- Adjust Note to Payee
Defining the content of notes to payee.
- Create/Assign Selection Variants (Alternative)
Creating and assigning selection variants for payment medium formats.
- Define Instruction Keys
Defining an instruction key that controls which instructions for making a payment order are sent to participating banks.
Where can you find more information?
- Payment Medium Formats – SAP Help Portal S/4HANA Cloud
- Payment Formats in SAP
- Create, Copy & Delete Payment Medium Format
- Linking Payment Medium Format to a Payment Method
- Create Selection Variants for Payment Medium Formats in SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- How to export a custom field (e-mail) in the payment file
- Create, Copy, Delete & Release in Map Payment Format Data
Business Configuration
Business Configuration includes settings and master data that are required to run business processes. These settings are delivered via scope items. A part of the configuration can be adapted via Self-Service Configuration UIs.
SSCUIs are available in two types: Web GUI SSCUIs and Fiori SSCUIs. The user interfaces are slightly different but used in a similar way. If you have scoped more than one country, a country must be selected in 'Manage Your Solution'. Fiori SSCUIs only show configuration records for the selected country. However, the Web GUI SSCUIs allow configuration for all countries to be edited at the same time.
Extensibility options available:
SSCUIs:
- 429 country dependent
- 371 localized
- 1469 global
Expert Configuration:
- Tax codes
- Unit of measurement
SSCUIs and Expert Configuration details can be found on the SAP Activate Methodology for SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Document Configuration Values. You will find further links on that page under the 'Accelerators' section. Please find the direct link here for your reference: Expert Configuration and SSCUI Reference.xlsm (SAP Customer).
Available scenarios within the localization toolkit
Where can you find more information?
Virtual Data Model and CDS Views
CDS (Core Data Services) views are built on existing SAP HANA database tables and views, to provide an efficient way of data modeling. They are used for analytics, queries, ACR reporting etc. The virtual data model (VDM) is a structured representation of CDS views in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The VDM forms are the foundation for data access in SAP S/4HANA in, for example, analytical consumption or APIs. The CDS views that make up the VDM follow consistent modeling and naming rules. They expose business data - stored in abstract database tables - in a way that is based on business semantics and therefore easier to consume.
Extensibility options available:
To access exactly the data you need for your own apps, you can reuse a subset of CDS views already available in the VDM. You can define views that aggregate and analyze data in a layered fashion, starting with existing views delivered by SAP and then adding own views to match your specific use case.
The CDS Model is consumed via:
- Advanced Compliance Reporting (ACR)
- Analytic List Report (ALV)
- Business logic
- ODATA Model
- ABAP Coding
- Fiori Application
Available scenarios within the localization toolkit
Where can you find more information?