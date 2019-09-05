OpenStack Adapter for SAP Landscape Management

SAP Landscape Management extends its reach into more cloud infrastructures with the OpenStack adapters that are open sourced with Apache License Version 2.0 and available on Github.

You get the following for OpenStack:

Virtualization adapter for OpenStack Nova (Compute)

Storage adapter for OpenStack Cinder (Block storage)

Storage adapter for OpenStack Manila (File storage)

The OpenStack adapters have been tested on SUSE Cloud 6 and in the past also on IBM Cloud, and can be customized to run on any OpenStack based cloud environment.

The architecture of these OpenStack adapters is like other adapters provided by SAP and partners.



