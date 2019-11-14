Dell EMC Integration with SAP Landscape Management

The Dell EMC Storage Integrator (ESI) for SAP Landscape Management solution brings SAP Landscape Management (LaMa) software together with Dell EMC storage-based local and remote replication software, providing a powerful platform to simplify the management of SAP systems.

Supported Storage Systems:

NAS/NFSSAN/Fiber ChannelUnified SAN & NAS
PowerMax eNAS (embedded NAS)
Unity
Unity XT
VMAX3
PowerMax
Unity
Unity XT
VMAX3
XtremIO 		PowerMax
Unity
Unity XT
VMAX3

Supported SAP Landscape Management operations and system provisioning processes:

  • System Relocation
  • System Clone
  • System Copy
  • System Refresh
  • Restore-based System Refresh

All storage-based LaMa operations and provisioning processes described above are also supported on:

  • Physical (bare metal) to Physical (P2P)
  • Virtual to Physical
  • Virtual to Virtual (also including the new Accelerated Relocation on VMware vSphere)

For storage-based LaMa operations and provisioning processes not described above, please contact the Dell EMC SAP Ready Solutions Engineering at biz.apps.sap.lama@emc.com to learn about other possible Dell EMC integration options not described here.

Supported Operating System (OS) for the SAP systems managed by SAP Landscape Management:

  • Linux on x86