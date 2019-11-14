Dell EMC Integration with SAP Landscape Management

Supported Storage Systems:
|NAS/NFS
|SAN/Fiber Channel
|Unified SAN & NAS
|PowerMax eNAS (embedded NAS)
Unity
Unity XT
VMAX3
|PowerMax
Unity
Unity XT
VMAX3
XtremIO
|PowerMax
Unity
Unity XT
VMAX3
Supported SAP Landscape Management operations and system provisioning processes:
- System Relocation
- System Clone
- System Copy
- System Refresh
- Restore-based System Refresh
All storage-based LaMa operations and provisioning processes described above are also supported on:
- Physical (bare metal) to Physical (P2P)
- Virtual to Physical
- Virtual to Virtual (also including the new Accelerated Relocation on VMware vSphere)
For storage-based LaMa operations and provisioning processes not described above, please contact the Dell EMC SAP Ready Solutions Engineering at biz.apps.sap.lama@emc.com to learn about other possible Dell EMC integration options not described here.
Supported Operating System (OS) for the SAP systems managed by SAP Landscape Management:
- Linux on x86