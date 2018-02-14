SAP Partner Integrations with SAP Landscape Management

LaMa can be integrated into shared/centralized storage management infrastructure so that adaptively installed SAP systems can be relocated and be able to perform storage-based clones. Note that storage-based clone refers to the use of the storage subsystem technology capabilities to perform storage level replication and/or snapshots.

LaMa also offers custom clone/provisioning function to easily integrate customer scripts that can perform the data replication step within the LaMa End-to-End process. This can be leveraged where an integration is not currently provided for example a storage system that is not listed on this page or the use of backup/restore infrastructure.