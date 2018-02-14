SAP Partner Integrations with SAP Landscape Management

Virtualization and Cloud
Allows the integration of LaMa into a Cloud or Virtualization management infrastructure. This gives LaMa the visibility and access to the underlying infrastructure and the ability to manage, migrate, visualize and perform VM-based clones.
Storage
LaMa can be integrated into shared/centralized storage management infrastructure so that adaptively installed SAP systems can be relocated and be able to perform storage-based clones. Note that storage-based clone refers to the use of the storage subsystem technology capabilities to perform storage level replication and/or snapshots.
LaMa also offers custom clone/provisioning function to easily integrate customer scripts that can perform the data replication step within the LaMa End-to-End process. This can be leveraged where an integration is not currently provided for example a storage system that is not listed on this page or the use of backup/restore infrastructure.
Management/Orchestration (“External Interfaces”)
Other generic higher-level Management/Orchestration tools can be integrated such that they trigger LaMa to perform operations against SAP landscapes.
Below is a high-level summary of what SAP Partners are supporting with SAP Landscape Management. For the official, detailed documentation of these SAP Partner integrations, please see the sections below and follow the links.
Virtualization
IBM PowerVM - Link to partner blog will be added soon
Storage
Management/Orchestration (“External Interfaces”)
Miscellaneous
Commvault - Link to partner blog will be added soon
Integration of SUSE LINUX Enterprise High Availability Extension 12