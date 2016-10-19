SAP Landscape Management FAQ

Yes, there are certain prerequisites for using SAP Landscape Management (LaMa) as it consists of several software components. The LaMa software itself is shipped as an add-on to SAP NetWeaver (Application Server Java). The minimum SAP NetWeaver version for SAP Landscape Management 3.0 SP17 or later is SAP NetWeaver Release 7.5 Support Package Stack 17.

Depending on the product edition that you are using (standard or enterprise edition) and the product functionality that you would like to use, there are certain additional components required.

The minimum dependency for managed systems is the SAP Host Agent which must be running on each managed host. Both SAP as well as non-SAP systems require the SAP Host Agent for them to be managed via LaMa.

You can find an overview of current Partner integrations here.

For further information please check the collective SAP Note 2350235.