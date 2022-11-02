SAP Landscape Management Cloud FAQ

SAP Landscape Management Cloud is for managing SAP systems installed in IaaS environments whereas SAP Landscape Management, enterprise edition is for managing on-premise and hybrid landscapes.

Initially, SAP Landscape Management Cloud focuses on use cases targeted at SAP systems purely running on IaaS which are very different from the basis management tasks in SAP Landscape Management, enterprise edition. If you have a strategy to move SAP S/4HANA to an IaaS environment, you should use SAP Landscape Management Cloud.

If you plan to stay in a hybrid landscape setup for the next three to five years, you should evaluate a combined use of SAP Landscape Management Cloud and SAP Landscape Management, enterprise edition.