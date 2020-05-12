Kyma at SAP

Get a fully managed runtime based on Kyma and Kubernetes
Welcome to SAP BTP, Kyma runtime and Kyma open source community home. On this page, you can find Kyma related content, news, blog posts, announcements, tutorials and much more. Start the Kyma journey now!
SAP BTP, Kyma runtime aka SKR is a fully managed Kubernetes-based runtime that allows partners and customers to build extensions by using both microservice and serverless functions. It expands SAP BTP capabilities to better accommodate cloud-native developer persona while supporting their development environments of choice. Available through Cloud Platform Enterprise Agreements (CPEA), Kyma runtime gives organizations the ability to develop SAP application extensions with their cloud-native developers. The runtime can be conveniently configured and managed by the Central Management Plane which provides out-of-the-box connectivity to S/4HANA Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Cloud for Customers. In case you have questions or need support, contact our PMs:Stanimir IvanovMarco Dorn
Kyma /kee-ma/ is a platform for extending applications with microservices and serverless Functions. It provides CLI and UI through which you can connect your application to a Kubernetes cluster. You can also expose the application's API or events securely thanks to the built-in Application Connector. You can then implement the business logic you require by creating microservices or serverless Functions. Trigger them to react to particular events or calls to your application's API. You want to join Kyma open source community? Explore below how to get involved, contribute to Kyma code and documentation, and stay in touch with the latest Kyma news.Kyma open source SlackKyma open source blogKyma open source LinkedInKyma open source GitHubKyma online meetup
