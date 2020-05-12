Kyma at SAP

What is Kyma Open Source?

Kyma /kee-ma/ is a platform for extending applications with microservices and serverless Functions. It provides CLI and UI through which you can connect your application to a Kubernetes cluster. You can also expose the application's API or events securely thanks to the built-in Application Connector. You can then implement the business logic you require by creating microservices or serverless Functions. Trigger them to react to particular events or calls to your application's API. You want to join Kyma open source community? Explore below how to get involved, contribute to Kyma code and documentation, and stay in touch with the latest Kyma news.