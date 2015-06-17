53 Million Strong: SAP Jam Takes Business Collaboration to New Heights

SAP Jam Collaboration

Learn how the SAP Jam enterprise collaboration platform brings together people, data, and processes to drive measurable results for our customers.

Study by Forrester Consulting shows 625% ROI for SAP Jam Collaboration

Creating Productivity Growth with an Enticing Digital Experience.

Read insightful blog posts from the community.

How a modern intranet can provide trusted content and answers to employeesExtend your SAP Jam intranet with apps built with SAP Cloud Platform Web IDEBuilding bots for SAP Jam Collaboration using SAP Conversational AIPersonalize your SAP Jam mobile app

Integrations with other SAP products

SAP Jam Collaboration integrates with a variety of SAP products.

Integration and Extension OverviewSAP SuccessFactors Learning integrationSAP Sales Cloud and SAP Service Cloud integrationSAP S/4HANA Cloud integrationSAP Integrated Business Planning integrationSAP CRM integrationSAP ECC integration

