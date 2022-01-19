SAP Internet of Things FAQ

SAP Internet of Things (IoT) FAQ
What is the definition of Capacity Unit?
A Capacity Unit is an abstract measurement unit. For SAP IoT it refers to the metric for licensing. SAP IoT Services have different “weight” in terms of Capacity Units. Depending on sizing and use case a calculation of required capacity units is possible. Once a customer buys a number of Capacity Units when buying SAP IoT it can be used against any of the available SAP IoT services dynamically. For more information, visit this link.
How does a typical SAP IoT architecture/landscape look like?
To find out more about the architecture of SAP IoT, including the different layers and components and how they interact with other software layers as well as real-world devices in a sample system landscape, visit our SAP Help Portal.