SAP Ariba Category Management Release Highlights
The launch of SAP Ariba Category Management represents a significant step forward for CPOs and category managers around the globe to have a centralized workbench to digitalize and streamline the development, execution, and monitoring of procurement category strategies.
With its advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, and integrated frameworks and tools, SAP Ariba Category Management enables data-driven decision making, identification of strategic sourcing opportunities, and mitigation of risks.
Category Management Is About to Take Center Stage
Category management is back in the spotlight, and business leaders have made it clear: it’s time to move on from manual processes and go digital. The benefits go far beyond automation. Digitalization will transform category management from a disconnected, inconsistent state into a more strategic, agile, and fluid business function.
Drive strategic impact and flexibility with SAP Ariba Category Management
SAP Ariba Category Management streamlines the category strategy creation and management process. Process guidance, category information and analytics, frameworks as well as system recommendations allow teams to move towards intelligence driven category management. With SAP Ariba Category Management customers can spend more time on executing initiatives to deliver cost savings, reduce risks and achieve better business outcomes.
Let SAP Ariba Category Management make your life easier. The solution guides you in category strategy creation, step by step. Each step can be configured by each company according to their own process. Review the spend profile for your category which the solution provides automatically with the ability to drill into the embedded version of SAP Analytics Cloud for more detailed analysis
