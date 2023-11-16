SAP Ariba Category Management

SAP Ariba Category Management helps Organizations manage their external spend and suppliers. It is an application which provides an extensible, configurable, and integrated solution with actionable market intelligence and category insights for category managers and strategic procurement professionals. ​It operationalizes the development, execution, and monitoring of the category strategy through seamless integration with source-to-pay processes to drive value and ensure on-going performance. The solution is built on the SAP Business Technology Platform.

Featured Content

SAP Ariba Category Management Release Highlights

The launch of SAP Ariba Category Management represents a significant step forward for CPOs and category managers around the globe to have a centralized workbench to digitalize and streamline the development, execution, and monitoring of procurement category strategies.

With its advanced analytics, AI-driven insights, and integrated frameworks and tools, SAP Ariba Category Management enables data-driven decision making, identification of strategic sourcing opportunities, and mitigation of risks.

See more

Category Management Is About to Take Center Stage

Category management is back in the spotlight, and business leaders have made it clear: it’s time to move on from manual processes and go digital. The benefits go far beyond automation. Digitalization will transform category management from a disconnected, inconsistent state into a more strategic, agile, and fluid business function.

Read more

Drive strategic impact and flexibility with SAP Ariba Category Management

SAP Ariba Category Management streamlines the category strategy creation and management process. Process guidance, category information and analytics, frameworks as well as system recommendations allow teams to move towards intelligence driven category management. With SAP Ariba Category Management customers can spend more time on executing initiatives to deliver cost savings, reduce risks and achieve better business outcomes.

See video

Expert Content

Let SAP Ariba Category Management make your life easier. The solution guides you in category strategy creation, step by step. Each step can be configured by each company according to their own process. Review the spend profile for your category which the solution provides automatically with the ability to drill into the embedded version of SAP Analytics Cloud for more detailed analysis

SAP Ariba Category Management Explainer Video

Solution Capability Value paper

Features of Category Management Software

FAQ Download

Getting Started