Situation Handling Best Practices

Intelligent Situation Handling can help organizations facing an ever-changing range of issues and challenges across key areas of the business. This page will provide you with useful tips and tricks that will help you on your Situation Handling journey.

Benefit from standard Situation Handling use cases

Explore over 100 use cases across lines of business

Benefit from enhanced features with the Extended Framework

Create your own situations

Inform business users about warning and error messages

Define responsibilities with Responsibility Management

Determine the responsible users for situation instances

Leverage analytics and automation capabilities

Monitor situations and automate their resolution