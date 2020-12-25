Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management for SAP S/4HANA

Introduction to Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management
Integrate and perform lifecycle management of machine learning scenarios in a standardized waySAP Help Portal
Intelligent scenario lifecycle management is a standardized framework that enables end-to-end lifecycle management operations and consumption of machine learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA.
Integrate and perform lifecycle management of machine learning scenarios in a standardized waySAP Help Portal
Check the intelligent scenario lifecycle management coverage at this years SAP TechEd 2020!Standardized Consumption and Operation of Machine Learning in SAP S/4HANAExperience Intelligent ERP with SAP S/4HANAOptimize Business Processes Supported by SAP S/4HANA with Machine Learning
Watch the replay of SAP Community Call : Managing the lifecycle of SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning scenariosManaging the lifecycle of SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning scenarios
This collection of frequently asked questions provides brief answers to common questions about Intelligent Scenario Lifecycle Management (ISLM).ISLM - FAQ
SAP Best Practices that are specifically tailored to simplify the adoption of SAP S/4HANA.Leverage and extend the embedded Predictive Intelligence in SAP S/4HANA.Get started with SAP Best Practices Explorer
Machine Learning scenarios in SAP S/4HANA (out-of-the box)SAP Best Practices Explorer
ISLM framework consists of two SAP Fiori applications, Intelligent Scenarios and Intelligent Scenario Management. The Intelligent Scenarios app is used to display and create custom developed intelligent scenarios. The Intelligent Scenario Management app is used to manage the machine learning scenarios, custom developed as well as shipped scenarios are supported.SAP Help Portal (side-by-side approach)SAP Help Portal (using APL)SAP Help Portal (using PAL)