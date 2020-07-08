Automating with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation

Improve your bot building skills
How to Build Bots with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (openSAP course)
In this step-by-step tutorial you will learn how to create a bot, from initial application declaration to workflow design, deployment, and how to design user interface elements and make bots run in attended and unattended modes.
Learn how to automate processes with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (podcast – 43 min)
Get an introduction to intelligent software bots to automate your tasks and processes.
Enter Next-Level Bot Building with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 (openSAP course)
In this course you will get an overview of SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 and learn how to create and execute bots using the low-code Cloud Studio and an updated runtime.
Tutorials & Best practices
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language Integration Best Practices
SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0: Integrate document information extraction service to automatically extract data from documents
Read about how to integrate the SAP Document Information Extraction service (“DOX”) with SAP Intelligent RPA to extract data from PDF documents using a low-code approach.
SAP Integration
Business Process Automation in SAP S/4HANA with SAP Intelligent RPA (openSAP course)
Learn practical SAP S/4HANA-based examples of how the bots can be used to take over manual, repetitive task within SAP S/4HANA processes. You will also learn how to extend and modify bots accordingly to SAP Best Practices.
Microsoft Office Best Practices
SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 – explore Outlook features
Learn how to use Outlook features in SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 using Low Code/No Code approach.
SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0: Understand the Outlook library to read mails
Learn how the Outlook library is designed and how it works.
SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 – Outlook demo
Get an introduction into the new Outlook SDK in SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 Cloud Studio and learn how to build an automation for Microsoft Outlook.
PDF Best Practices
SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 – PDF data extraction, part 1
Intelligent RPA 2.0 introduced PDF SDK which allows you to extract data from the documents with the help of user-friendly and convenient activities. It is part of the Cloud Studio and can extract text from machine readable/generated PDF’s.
SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 - PDF data extraction, part 2
This article discusses Advanced activities that return output in complex formats and how filters which can be used to restrict the text extraction to a specific part of page.
Guides
|Cloud Functionality Guides
|Development Guides
|Other Guides
|SAP Intelligent RPA Factory User Guide - Learn all about executing and monitoring automation jobs.
SAP Intelligent RPA Cloud Studio User Guide - Find out how to build and edit cloud projects.
SAP Intelligent RPA Store User Guide - Take advantage of the store - a central source of predefined content for automation.
|Desktop Studio Developer Guide - Learn how to create your own automation projects.
Desktop SDK Reference Guide - Quickly find the classes, methods, and parameters you need.
Cloud SDK Reference Guide - Learn more about the activities you use to build your projects in the Cloud Studio.
|Desktop Agent User Guide - Discover how simple it is to work with the Desktop Agent.
Troubleshooting and Support – View selected knowledge base notes for the Desktop Agent, Desktop Studio, and Cloud Factory.
SAP Intelligent RPA Security Guide - All security-relevant information applicable to SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation.