Automating with SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Language Integration Best Practices

SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0: Integrate document information extraction service to automatically extract data from documents

Read about how to integrate the SAP Document Information Extraction service (“DOX”) with SAP Intelligent RPA to extract data from PDF documents using a low-code approach.



SAP Integration

Business Process Automation in SAP S/4HANA with SAP Intelligent RPA (openSAP course)

Learn practical SAP S/4HANA-based examples of how the bots can be used to take over manual, repetitive task within SAP S/4HANA processes. You will also learn how to extend and modify bots accordingly to SAP Best Practices.





Microsoft Office Best Practices

SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 – explore Outlook features

Learn how to use Outlook features in SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 using Low Code/No Code approach.





SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0: Understand the Outlook library to read mails

Learn how the Outlook library is designed and how it works.



SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 – Outlook demo

Get an introduction into the new Outlook SDK in SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 Cloud Studio and learn how to build an automation for Microsoft Outlook.





PDF Best Practices

SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 – PDF data extraction, part 1

Intelligent RPA 2.0 introduced PDF SDK which allows you to extract data from the documents with the help of user-friendly and convenient activities. It is part of the Cloud Studio and can extract text from machine readable/generated PDF’s.





SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 - PDF data extraction, part 2

This article discusses Advanced activities that return output in complex formats and how filters which can be used to restrict the text extraction to a specific part of page.