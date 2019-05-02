SAP Intelligent RPA Tutorials Challenge 2021

Take part on the SAP Intelligent RPA Tutorials Challenge to share your expertise and win great prizes! Do not miss it!

Tutorials Challenge 2021

SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation

SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation (SAP Intelligent RPA) is a complete automation suite where software robots mimic humans by replacing manual steps to automate definable and repeatable business processes across LoBs. With the low-code/no-code approach, expert developers, citizen developers and business process experts, can easily build bots that augment human tasks and automate processes to save time, costs and reduce human errors in business operations.

Featured Content

SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0

The next level automation experience is here! SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 has arrived to take companies into a path to hyperautomation. In this new experience citizen developers are empowered with low-code/no-code bot building in the cloud. Discover everything about the release in the resources below, and join us in the future of automation, starting now!

Discover 2.0 with Cloud StudioSAP Intelligent RPA 2.0: Business InsightsSAP Intelligent RPA 2.0: Hands On Tutorials2.0 Product VideosSAP Intelligent RPA 2.0 One-PagerProduct Overview Presentation

Trial Version

Start your bot building journey with your own scenarios in the trial version. Follow the links to learn more and create your trial account. Enjoy creating your own RPA bots in your own IT landscape!

Try nowTrial DocumentationRead the blog post, Join the future of automation!!

SAP RPA @ TechEd 2020

SAP TechEd 2020 offered over 20 sessions about RPA including hands-on workshops, lectures and Q&As. It was also the stage for the launch of SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0. With the links below you can access the on-demand content as well as all news regarding the 2.0 release.

"SAP TechEd 2020 is a wrap" for on-demand contentSAP Empowers Developers with Low-Code/No-Code Tools and Further Enhancements to SAP Business Technology PlatformSAP TechEd - SAP News Guide 2020SAP Ruum on-demand sessions

Featured Blog Posts

Check out the great contributions to SAP Intelligent RPA.

Enhance Bot Building with TemplatesProduct InsightsSAP Intelligent RPA TutorialsAll about SAP Intelligent RPA Store

Customer Success Stories

Find out how customers initiated their digital transformation, automated their businesses, and improved productivity with SAP Intelligent RPA.

Read the blog seriesHPE: How Can Artificial Intelligence Improve the User Experience with Less Budget and in Less Time?How SAP leveraged its own RPA technology to accelerate and digitally transform manual closing activities.SAP Innovation Awards 2021: Villeroy & Boch Group

Use Cases

Curious about the possibilities SAP Intelligent RPA offers? Explore potential uses and discover more about this technology.

Use Cases & Demos PlaylistopenSAP Podcast Episode on RPAUse Cases Discovery Tool

RPA Courses

Learn more about SAP Intelligent RPA with free openSAP courses.

Automation in a NutshellHow to Build Bots with SAP Intelligent RPABusiness Process Automation in SAP S/4HANA with SAP Intelligent RPAWhat’s New with Bot Building in SAP Intelligent RPA**NEW** Enter Next Level Bot Building with SAP Intelligent RPA 2.0

SAP Intelligent RPA meets S/4HANA:

Seven Top Reasons to Automate Processes with SAP Intelligent RPAIncreasing Business Agility by Innovating with Intelligent Process AutomationFuture-Proof Your Business Processes by Automating SAP S/4HANA Processes with SAP Intelligent RPA

Expert Content

SAP Intelligent RPA

Tackling the Software Developer Shortage with Citizen Developers and Low-Code / No-Code Process AutomationArticles by Sebastian Schrötel, Head of SAP Intelligent RPARoad MapLaunch Business Productivity into 2020Put digital process automation to work, and empower your workforce

Enablement and Training

SAP Intelligent RPA StoreGetting Started - short videosSAP Help PortalDigitalist Magazine: Intelligent RPA Series

Robotic Process Automation’s Role in Pandemic Recovery

Learn how SAP Intelligent RPA helps companies increase productivity by digitalizing areas of their business that have proven vulnerable to the crisis.

SAP Switzerland Digitalizes the Processing of Reduced Working Hours Payments in Swiss CantonsHow Can Automation Streamline Customer Orders During Times of Disruption at Zuellig Pharma?Robotic Process Automation’s Role in Pandemic Recovery - REHAUS' Story

RPA in the Market

Assistant bots are developing so rapidly that they’re quickly moving from business automation to becoming an integral adjunct to the human mind.

Robotic Process Automation: The Dawn Of Unlimited Intelligence