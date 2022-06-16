SAP Service and Asset Manager

Part of the SAP Intelligent Asset Management portfolio, SAP Service and Asset Manager is the best-in-class mobile application that provides access to all services and information your maintenance and field technicians need to efficiently and safely do their job — no matter where they are, using smartphones or tablets, even when they're offline.

Latest Release

The 2205 release of SAP Service and Asset Manager builds on our persona support with a new experience designed for field service technicians, adding to our support for maintenance technicians and inventory clerks. The release also introduces a new name, adopts the new Fiori Horizon theme, and introduces location editing features on the map, along with many other high-value features requested by our customers and users.

Product direction

Participate

Support

Extending SAP Service and Asset Manager

Events & Webinars

