Part of the SAP Intelligent Asset Management portfolio, SAP Service and Asset Manager is the best-in-class mobile application that provides access to all services and information your maintenance and field technicians need to efficiently and safely do their job — no matter where they are, using smartphones or tablets, even when they're offline.

Stay up to date with the latest news, find blogs, ask questions, and more as part of the SAP Community, the social network for SAP professionals.