SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management

Overview

Read the detailed documentation and watch the series of videos to learn how to get started with SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management

SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management (ASPM) Overview Webinar Recording & Presentation

Read the Documentation - Getting Started with SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management

Road Map

Check out our new updated SAP Portal road map.

Upgrade guide

Events and Webinars

FAQ & Support

Find a complete overview of the documentation available for SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page, and participate in the FAQ.

SAP Help Portal

FAQ

Blogs

Keep up to date on the best of the SAP Asset Strategy and Performance community content including blogs, tutorials and most recent news.

Extensibility

You can customize and enhance existing products and functionalities based on industry-specific or customer-specific requirements. The guide provides you with an overview of the available extensions for the products within SAP Intelligent Asset Management.

Extensibility Guide: Integration of Asset Central Foundation with SAP Enterprise Management

Integration

Find out how you can seamlessly integrate SAP Asset Strategy and Performance Management with your existing IT landscape.

Integration of Asset Central Foundation with SAP EAM
Asset Central Foundation – ERP Integration Feature Overview