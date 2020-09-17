SAP Asset Manager

Get started on the SAP Community for SAP Asset Manager, a solution of SAP Intelligent Asset Management. Stay up to date with the latest Community news. Find blogs, ask questions, and more. Learn how SAP Community, the social network for SAP professionals, changes the way thousands of SAP users work every day.

Overview

SAP Asset Manager mobile app provides access to all services and information your field technicians need to efficiently and safely do their job, no matter where they are, using smartphones or tablets — even when they're offline.

Solution Brief

Video: Get Your Maintenance Workforce Mobile with SAP Asset Manager

SAP Asset Manager (SAM) Overview Webinar Recording & Presentation

    Product direction

    Check out our planned features on the new SAP Road Map Explorer.

    View road map

    Suggest improvements and vote for innovations on the SAP Continuous Influence portal.

    View on influence.sap.com

    Events & Webinars

    Join us and learn more about SAP Intelligent Asset Management through the numerous events and webinars we are offering this year.

    Register or watch the recordings

    FAQ & Blogs

    Discover community content including blogs, tutorials, and most recent news, and participate in Q&As.

    Blogs

    Q&A

    Support

    Find documentation available for SAP Asset Manager on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page and resource center.

    SAP Help Portal – SAP Asset Manager

    SAP Help Portal – Components for SAP Asset Manager

    SAP Intelligent Asset Management Resource Center

    Extending SAP Asset Manager

    Learn how to extend SAP Asset Manager using the Mobile Development Kit and SAP Cloud Platform Software Development Kits for iOS and Android.

    Mobile Development Kit (MDK)

    SAP Cloud Platform SDK for iOS

    SAP Cloud Platform SDK for Android