Overview
Read the detailed documentation and watch the series of videos to learn how to get started with SAP Asset Intelligence Network.
SAP Asset Intelligence Network (AIN) Overview Webinar Recording & Presentation
Read the Documentation - Getting Started with SAP Asset Intelligence Network
Road Map
Check out our new updated SAP Portal road map
Upgrade guide
SAP Customer Influence (Requires an SAP ID)
Events & Webinars
Join us and learn more about SAP Intelligent Asset Management through the numerous events and webinars we are offering this year.
FAQ & Support
Find a complete overview of the documentation available for SAP Asset Intelligence Network on our dedicated SAP Help Portal page, and participate in the FAQ.
Blogs
Keep up to date on the best of the SAP Asset Intelligence Network community content including blogs, tutorials and most recent news.
Extensibility
You can customize and enhance existing products and functionalities based on industry-specific or customer-specific requirements. The guide provides you with an overview of the available extensions for the products within SAP Intelligent Asset Management.
Integration
Find out how you can seamlessly integrate SAP Asset Intelligence Network with your existing IT landscape.
Extensibility Guide: Integration of Asset Central Foundation with SAP Enterprise Management
Integration Guide: SAP Asset Intelligence Network with SAP Service Cloud and SAP Commerce Cloud
Integration Guide: SAP Asset Intelligence Network with SAP Cloud Platform Internet of Things Service 2.0
Asset Central Foundation – ERP Integration Feature Overview