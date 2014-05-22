SAP Identity Management Overview

Getting Started
- Solution Brief
- Product Overview Presentation
- Connector Overview Presentation
- Managing the Identity Life Cycle in Hybrid SAP Environments (SAPinsider)
- Identity and Access Management in Cloud and Hybrid SAP Landscapes (SAPinsider)
- Simplify Administration and Extend User Management into the Cloud with SAP Identity Management 8.0 (SAPinsider)
- Identity Access Management and Governance (Webinar replay)
Customer Success Stories
Features and Functions
- Custom Email Notification with SAP Identity Management 8.0
- SAP Identity Management 8.0 Video – Basic Synchronization
- Identity Management Reporting via SAP Lumira
- SAP Identity Management 8.0: Developer Studio Eclipse Plug-In
- SAP Identity Management 8.0: SuccessFactors Connector
- Most Common Mistakes when Installing/Upgrading IDM 8.0
- Getting Started with IDM 8.0
- SAP Identity Management 8.0 Release Highlights
- SAP IDM Attestation (user access review) custom IDM processes, UI5 and reporting
- SAP Identity Management Attestation Demo Web UI
Connectivity
- Installing the SAP BusinessObjects Connector on SAP Identity Management 8.0
- Installing the SAP BusinessObjects Connector on SAP Identity Management 7.2
- How to Start Writing a Simple IDM 8.0 Connector
- SAP Identity Management 8.0: SuccessFactors Connector
- Connecting Non-SAP Applications to the SAP IDM Provisioning Framework
- Connecting Non-SAP Applications to SAP IDM (Database oriented)
- Considerations in Connecting SAP IDM with Leading Identity System(s)
- IDM-HCM Integration: How to add a new attribute