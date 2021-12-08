Smart multi-model @ TechEd Channel 1
Get an introduction into the multi-model field, including strategic thoughts from management and analysts, feature demo and recent customer cases.Find the recording here!
SAP HANA smart multi-model is an essential part of the SAP HANA database offering that makes the database a multi-model data platform. Multi-model data platforms represent the intersection of various data models such as JSON documents, graph networks, and relational tables in a single data platform. With SAP HANA, we are a long-term player in this domain offering a comprehensive solution both on-premises and in the cloud, infused with additional features like geospatial analysis and machine learning.
Get an introduction into the multi-model field, including strategic thoughts from management and analysts, feature demo and recent customer cases.Find the recording here!
Lern more about Forrester's recent findings on multi-model data platforms and download the full report.Read the report here.
See how to leverage the smart multi-model capabilities of SAP HANA in real life in this hands-on workshop.Find the recording here.
Learn more about our product offering for smart multi-model on SAP HANA.Find our landing page here!
Get your hands-on experience with the SAP HANA smart multi-model capabilities in these tutorials.Learning TrackPython AnalysisGraph basics
Take a look at the most recent community content for smart multi-model.Recent: Explore Networks using SAP HANA and CytoscapeFind all blog posts on multi-model processing
We have compiled extensive lists of materials to dive deep into the various topics.SAP HANA spatial ressourcesSAP HANA machine learning ressourcesSAP HANA graph engine ressources
Take a glimpse on the upcoming innovation we have on the roadmap to deliver to you!Roadmap for the SAP HANA smart multi-model capabilities