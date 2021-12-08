SAP HANA smart multi-model

SAP HANA smart multi-model is an essential part of the SAP HANA database offering that makes the database a multi-model data platform. Multi-model data platforms represent the intersection of various data models such as JSON documents, graph networks, and relational tables in a single data platform. With SAP HANA, we are a long-term player in this domain offering a comprehensive solution both on-premises and in the cloud, infused with additional features like geospatial analysis and machine learning.

Featured Content

Smart multi-model @ TechEd Channel 1

Get an introduction into the multi-model field, including strategic thoughts from management and analysts, feature demo and recent customer cases.

Find the recording here!

SAP HANA is a leader in the Forrester Wave on multimodel data platforms.

Lern more about Forrester's recent findings on multi-model data platforms and download the full report.

Read the report here.

Hands-on workshop @ TechEd

See how to leverage the smart multi-model capabilities of SAP HANA in real life in this hands-on workshop.

Find the recording here.

Smart Multi-Model Website

Learn more about our product offering for smart multi-model on SAP HANA.

Find our landing page here!

Tutorials - Take your first guided hands-on steps

Get your hands-on experience with the SAP HANA smart multi-model capabilities in these tutorials.

Learning TrackPython AnalysisGraph basics

Blog posts - Recent community content on smart multi-model

Take a look at the most recent community content for smart multi-model.

Recent: Explore Networks using SAP HANA and CytoscapeFind all blog posts on multi-model processing

Learn More - Dig deeper into specific use-cases and demos

We have compiled extensive lists of materials to dive deep into the various topics.

SAP HANA spatial ressourcesSAP HANA machine learning ressourcesSAP HANA graph engine ressources

What's coming next?

Take a glimpse on the upcoming innovation we have on the roadmap to deliver to you!

Roadmap for the SAP HANA smart multi-model capabilities