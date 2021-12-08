SAP HANA smart multi-model is an essential part of the SAP HANA database offering that makes the database a multi-model data platform. Multi-model data platforms represent the intersection of various data models such as JSON documents, graph networks, and relational tables in a single data platform. With SAP HANA, we are a long-term player in this domain offering a comprehensive solution both on-premises and in the cloud, infused with additional features like geospatial analysis and machine learning.