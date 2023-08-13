SAP HANA multi-model

Intelligent Data Applications represent the next generation of applications that leverage embedded multi-model capabilities such as graph, spatial, and document store, combined with machine learning and predictive analysis to enhance user experience and help businesses make quick, informed decisions. They do this not by exporting data to a specialized platform, but by using built-in capabilities at the data tier. They are data-intensive by nature, requiring the ability to ingest and process data in any format, from any source, in real-time as events occur to enable process automation and solve complex business challenges.