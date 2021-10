SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is an SAP HANA Cloud component which provides managed storage for structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data and high-performance analysis for petabyte volumes of relational data. SAP HANA Cloud, data lake is fully integrated into SAP HANA Cloud, sharing common security and tooling and can be deployed standalone or deployed and managed as part of a SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database.