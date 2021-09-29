Demo SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise
In this demo, you can see some of the key aspects of SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Replication Server.Watch the demo here.
Move, manage, and integrate data from the most popular SAP and third-party data sources in real time using SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise replication, which feeds your IT investments with high-quality data that’s always where you need it.
In this demo, you can see some of the key aspects of SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Replication Server.Watch the demo here.