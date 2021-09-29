SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise

SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise is an SAP HANA Cloud component that provides a standards-based relational database suited especially for heavy-workload OLTP applications. SAP HANA Cloud, SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise is integrated into SAP HANA Cloud, sharing common security and tooling with SAP HANA Cloud, SAP HANA database. With data federation from SAP HANA databases and data lake, SAP HANA Cloud provides an ideal environment for adding analytics capabilities to your SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise applications.

