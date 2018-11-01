SAP HANA Data Warehouse Foundation overview
SAP HANA data warehousing foundation (DWF) delivers specialized SAP HANA based applications.Learn more
SAP HANA data warehousing foundation (DWF) enable efficient data management and distribution across complex SAP HANA landscapes. Customers can optimize the memory footprint of data and streamline administration and development, thereby reducing TCO and at the same time supporting SAP HANA administrators and data warehouse designers.
This guide provides information about what’s new and what has changed since the last release.Release Note SAP HANAWhat’s New in SAP HANA DWF SP 04 & SP 05
We offer a range of free programs that give the opportunity to influence SAP HANA Data Warehousing Foundation software development decisions and adopt new innovations early onCustomer Influence page
SAP provides a comprehensive offering for data warehousing on premises as well as in the cloud. These approaches are tightly integrated and can be combined flexibly. Extend your on-premises system into the cloud with hybrid scenarios and implement new cloud-native use cases.SAP Data Warehouse Cloud
This First Guidance Document is the beginning of a series of documents that should help to better understand the various concepts of SAP HANA Data Warehousing Foundation approach:SAP SQL Data Warehouse TrialInstallation Guide XS-AdvancedFirst Guidance DocumentAdd DWF to existing projects
The architecture concept for SAP HANA data warehousing foundation provide deep-dive insights in the productHigh Level DWF Architecture
The objective of the Data Lifecycle Manager optimizes the memory footprint of data in SAP HANA tables by relocating data.Data Lifecycle Management (DSAG login required)Data Aging capabilities in SAP HANA DWFIntegration SAP HANA and Hadoop
The objective of the Native DataStore Object (NDSO) is to provide a central persistence object.Native DataStore Object: Use Cases and capabilities (SP04)NDSO Administration GuideLearn about EAD and NDSO capabilities