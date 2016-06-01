SAP GUI is SAP's universal client for accessing SAP functionality in SAP applications such as - SAP ERP, SAP Business Suite (SAP CRM, SAP SCM and SAP PLM), SAP Business Intelligence and so on. SAP GUI functions like a browser. It gets information from the SAP server like what, where, when and how to display contents in its window. All members of the SAP GUI family have unique attributes that make them especially suited for different user environments. SAP GUI comes in the following three different flavors:

SAP GUI for Windows



SAP GUI for Windows is an implementation especially designed for the Windows operating system, providing a Windows-like user experience and integration with other applications, based on OLE interfaces or ActiveX controls.



SAP GUI for the Java Environment



SAP GUI for the Java environment is a unified SAP frontend for multiple platforms. It is based on a platform-independent architecture and Java implementation. As a major benefit, it provides access to SAP applications that are based on Control-Enabling and therefore used to be reserved for Windows users in the past. Please, note that SAP GUI for Java is also available on Windows.

SAP GUI for HTML



SAP GUI for HTML automatically maps the screen elements in SAP transactions to HTML using HTML Business functions available within the SAP Internet Transaction Server. A web browser is sufficient to access almost all transactions. Please note: Since SAP GUI for HTML is an application running on the ITS, you find corresponding information on the ITS Wiki page. The SAP Screen Personas 3.0 editor is run in the SAP GUI for HTML after you install the SAP Screen Personas add-on.



