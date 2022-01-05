SAP Graph FAQ

1. General Questions
1.1. Getting Started
Q1.1.1: What is SAP Graph?
SAP Graph is the new unified and consolidated API for SAP-managed data. Developers use SAP Graph to build applications that access a business data graph of SAP-managed data, regardless of where this data resides.
1.2. Availability
Q1.2.1: Can I use SAP Graph now?
You can also learn how to use the SAP Graph API in our SAP Graph Navigator.
1.3. Big Picture
Q1.3.1: How is SAP Graph different from SAP API Business Hub?
SAP API Business Hub is the central catalog of APIs from SAP and selected partners for application developers to search, discover, test and consume these APIs to build extensions or integrations using SAP BTP.
SAP Graph is a unified API that exposes core data and functionality for the SAP Intelligent Enterprise. SAP Graph is available as a service on the SAP Business Technology Platform. You can also learn how to use the SAP Graph API in our publicly available navigator.
Q1.3.2: Are SAP Graph and SAP HANA Graph related?
The two products fulfil different purposes. SAP HANA Graph is an integral part of SAP HANA core functionality. It expands the SAP HANA platform with native support for graph processing and allows you to execute typical graph operations on the data stored in an SAP HANA system.
SAP Graph is a new product used for accessing data from the SAP Intelligent Enterprise systems through an easy-to-use API. The “Graph” name refers to the connections between data objects that allow easy access to associated data.
2. Technical Questions
2.1. How Things Work
Q2.1.1: How is performance affected?
There is some latency when using SAP Graph, but is often offset by the fact that fewer queries are required to achieve the same goal, due to efficient navigation. From our initial testing, latency is insignificant (percentage-wise), given that the majority of elapsed time is spent in the data source itself. SAP Graph is not intended to be used for system-to-system integration but rather for extension-app usage (where a ‘user’ is typically a human being).
Q2.1.2: Does SAP Graph save a copy of the data from the source systems somewhere?
SAP Graph does not persist anything. SAP Graph does not copy or store data; all calls are forwarded to the underlying data source systems.
2.2. Data
Q2.2.1: Does SAP Graph support full CRUD-operations?
SAP Graph currently supports read access, and will support full CRUD (read, write, update, delete) operations shortly after GA. Please refer to the corresponding road map item.
Q2.2.2: What about custom entities (extensibility)? Can customers add the APIs and entities for their own custom applications to SAP Graph and maintain them across updates?
Extensions to the data source APIs are automatically taken over into SAP Graph, and customers will be able to add their own APIs to the business data graph.
2.3. Data Source Systems
Q2.3.1: Which data source systems are supported?
Q2.3.2: Will non-SAP data sources be supported?
Currently, non-SAP sources that are OData compliant are supported, but stay tuned for additional planned functionality in this area.
Q2.3.3: Does SAP Graph support ECC?
Not yet, but support is for ECC is planned.
2.4. SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP)
Q2.4.1: What is necessary from BTP perspective to use SAP Graph?
A BTP subaccount, used for configuring the landscape used by SAP Graph. And the use of the SAP Graph service itself, of course. Most customers would use the security services as well (IDP).
Q2.4.2: Does SAP Graph require a BTP license?
Yes. the owner of the landscape uses BTP to configure the business data graph.
2.5. Security
Q2.5.1: How is security managed?
Security is actually enhanced by using SAP Graph. The extension application can only access SAP Graph with the key to the landscape (secret), which can be revoked at any time. Business user authorization is in the responsibility of the source system.
Q2.5.2: What is the authorization model for accessing or modifying the data?
Authorization is managed in the data source system itself. SAP Graph does not override the existing authorization configuration on the sources.