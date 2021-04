RESTful ABAP Programming Model

The ABAP RESTful Programming Model which is available with the SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment and which is planned to be available with an upcoming version of SAP S/4HANA on premise offers additional benefits. It is planned to provide a migation for developments that have been performed using the ABAP Programming Model for SAP Fiori which is still the state of the art approach to develop applications in Greenfield scenarios