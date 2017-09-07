A community call series for developers and key users to learn how to apply SAP Fiori design in real-world projects.

SAP Fiori Makers offers you a peek behind the scenes of real-world SAP Fiori customer projects. Design-minded SAP partners showcase their SAP Fiori app designs and present their insights from their implementation projects. SAP Design has reviewed these apps and will give additional tips and tricks for creating a great user experience using SAP Fiori. The design showcases are brought to you through a virtual community call.

If you “make” SAP Fiori, either as beginner or experienced SAP Fiori developer, you are invited to register for free and join the call series. The calls will take place once a month. We will offer two slots – one for EMEA/APJ and one for the AMERICAS.