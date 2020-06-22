SAP Fiori Tools FAQ

The application generator helps you configure and create your application project. Its wizard-style approach lets you select the SAP Fiori elements page type from a list of options. Then, you select a service to provide data for your application. You have several options. (1) You can connect to an existing SAP system (providing your credentials through the application generator), (2) an OData service (also providing authentication), or (3) a metadata document, which gives you the ability to work offline with mock data and no connection to a back-end system.

The application generator wizard then inspects the metadata and gives you options to customize your data to match the page type you have chosen. You enter text at various prompts, which the generator uses to generate the app name and directory structure.

After choosing the version of UI5 you want your app to use, along with the theme, the application generator downloads the libraries you need for the app and retrieves backend annotations, if they exist, to use in the generated app.

At this point, you can preview your app and modify it to have it look and behavior you want.