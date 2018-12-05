Warehouse Robotics for SAP Extended Warehouse Management

Agile robotics made easy
Easy to setup, easy to scale – add another robot on the fly to meet peak demand
- Avoid vendor lock-in – work with most transportation robots for warehouses, which dramatically reduces needs for expensive integration projects
- Run heterogeneous fleets – no extra integration effort
Cloud robotics makes your SAP Extended Warehouse Management application even more valuable
- Ready to run with out-of-the-box EWM scenarios
- Simplified security and IT governance
- Low-cost, easier entry into warehouse robotics
A low-cost entry into robotics
- You can do it: Easy robot integration
- Add new robots ad-hoc
- Manage heterogeneous fleets in one solution
- Different robots performing different tasks
Warehouse robotics for e-commerce
Addressing challenges in e-commerce
- Shortage of labor and rising salaries that increase demand for automation
- Robot-enabled dark store operations
- Online orders that can be picked up in a store using a robot
Warehouse robotics for retail smart store
Transforming retail store operations
- Efficient store operations that reduce cost
- AI-vision-enabled robots that identify empty shelves, as well as misplaced and mislabeled items
- Pick-up service that allows clients to collect their online orders in the store