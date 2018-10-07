Get started
Learn how to get started with SAP Event MeshGetting Started
Please welcome ‘SAP Event Mesh’ – new name for ‘SAP Cloud Platform Enterprise Messaging’
Interact with the community to learn how to use this fully-managed, cloud-based messaging and eventing service to connect applications, services, and systems seamlessly across different technologies and platforms using decoupled, asynchronous communication. Understand how to use standard messaging protocols and exchange patterns to send messages and business events across hybrid landscapes to enable intelligent, event-driven applications.
A significant change in S/4HANA Standard Business Object can result in an auto publish of a message to a defined queue in the SAP Event Mesh.SAP Event Mesh for SAP S/4 HANA On-CloudSAP Event Mesh for SAP S/4 HANA On-Premise
A significant change in ECC Business Objects (customized also) can result in an auto publish of a message to a defined queue in the SAP Event Mesh.Event-driven architecture – now available for SAP ECC users
A significant change in Success Factor Business Objects can result in an auto publish of a message to a defined queue in the SAP Event Mesh.Event-driven architecture – now available for SAP ECC users
How to use SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) to send and receive messages/events via SAP Event MeshCAP & SAP Event Mesh [1] - IntroCAP & SAP Event Mesh [2] - Send MessageCAP & SAP Event Mesh [3] - Receive MessageCAP & SAP Event Mesh [4] - Local DevelopmentCAP & SAP Event Mesh [5] - CAP managed Events
Use this procedure to enable the SAP Event Mesh service for the subaccount where your extension application will reside.Kyma & Event Mesh