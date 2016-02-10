How to mitigate or eliminate audit relevant risks?
When auditing an SAP application, compensation audits are usually time-consuming and still based on manual work.Read the blog
SAP Enterprise Threat Detection helps you to prevent security breaches and gives insight into suspicious activities in your SAP software-centric landscape. It enables you to identify the real attacks as they are happening and analyze the threats quickly enough to neutralize them before serious damage occurs.
When auditing an SAP application, compensation audits are usually time-consuming and still based on manual work.Read the blog
The survival of your business can dependon a well-founded decision made in seconds. Keep watch over your critical business data.Read the solution brief
Cyberattacks on systems that hold valuable and sensitive data, such as SAP systems, continue to rise at a significant rate.Read the article
Use the Cloud Appliance Library for a quick and easy way to experience the solution in the cloud.Read the blog
Get an overview how SAP Enterprise Threat Detection helps you to keep watch over your critical business data and detect and analyze threats in real time.SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Overview PresentationSAP Enterprise Threat Detection Intro VideoIncreasing visibility into your threat landscapeSAP Enterprise Threat Detection 2.0 SP03Managed Service Scenarios for SAP Enterprise Threat DetectionSAP Enterprise Threat Detection 2.0 Release Webinar SP02 2020
Find out about the content and the future direction of SAP Enterprise Threat Detection.SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Road Map (login required)SAP Enterprise Threat Detection Content PackagesSAP Enterprise Threat Detection Content Packages PDFNew and updated attack detection patterns with SAP Enterprise Threat Detection 2.0 and SAP security notesAnnouncement of version 2.1 of SAP Enterprise Threat Detection
Find more content about SAP Enterprise Threat Detection in these blogsSAP Enterprise Threat Detection and SIEM. What is the difference and how can they work together?How to Connect SAP Enterprise Threat Detection to Splunk Enterprise SecuritySAP Enterprise Threat Detection integrated into IBM QRadarSAP Enterprise Threat Detection integrated with Trend MicroSAP Enterprise Threat Detection integrated with FireEyeSAP Enterprise Threat Detection integrated with ArcSight