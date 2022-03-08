SAP Emarsys Self Service Assets

This page is a directory of assets and materials that users of SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement can access themselves, to learn more about the platform functionality, optimize their marketing strategy, and troubleshoot their accounts and campaigns.

Before You Start

Please bear two things in mind when browsing this page:

  • 'SAP customers' vs 'Emarsys customers'
    Following the acquisition of Emarsys by SAP, we have copied over many of our resources and help sites to the SAP infrastructure. However, we continue to maintain the old Emarsys sites for our historical customer base.
    Therefore, some of the assets below are accessible via different websites, which have described as 'For SAP customers' and 'For Emarsys customers', depending on how you were onboarded and by whom.
  • Self service goes only so far
    Our goal is to empower you to manage your account without having to wait for help or advice from a support team. However, not everything can be managed independently and in some cases you will have to open a support ticket (details below).

Help us to help you!

If there are any resources which you feel should be added to this page, please let us know by posting a comment on the Community, and we will do our best to get them online as soon as possible.

Your Onboarding Journey

Your onboarding journey will be taken with close support from an Implementation team, so you should receive all the information and instructions you need from them.

Below is a list of some of the assets that you might be using during this phase of your journey with Emarsys.

AssetLinks
Product documentationFor Emarsys customers:
https://help.emarsys.com

For SAP customers:
https://help.sap.com/
On-demand training videosFor Emarsys customers:
https://training.emarsys.com/

For SAP customers:
https://microlearning.opensap.com
Emarsys API documentation, including:

- Emarsys API
- Loyalty API
- Emarsys SMS API
- Web Extend Scripts		For all customers:
https://dev.emarsys.com/
Mobile SDK for iOSFor all customers:
https://github.com/emartech/ios-emarsys-sdk/wiki
Mobile SDK for AndroidFor all customers:
https://github.com/emartech/android-emarsys-sdk

First Steps With Emarsys

So, your onboarding journey has finished and you have sent your first campaigns. Where to go now? We have a number of resources to help you keep learning and continuously improve your marketing campaigns.

We've split them up into:

  • Training assets, which will help you become a better user of the platform.
    These are recordings of past training webinars about a specific product or functionality.
  • Inspirational assets, which will help you become a better marketer.
    These are examples of great strategies or campaigns from among our own customer base.

Training assetsLinks
Calendar of upcoming trainingshttps://training.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/articles/360016033978
Archive of training webinar recordingshttps://training.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/articles/360016024638-Webinar-Recordings
SAP Microlearning site
https://microlearning.opensap.com/category/SAP+Emarsys+Customer+Engagement/207069023
SAP Learning Hubhttps://learninghub.sap.com/
How to book instructor-led training sessions (these are a paid service)For Emarsys customers:
Check out the training content and speak to your Success Manager
For SAP customers:
Check out the Training Schedule and speak to your Account Executive.

Inspirational assetsLinks
Emarsys Inspirations
Browse a selection of some of the best email campaigns created by our customers, many of which offer a .psd file to download which you can use as a starting point for your next great campaign.		For all customers:
https://help.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/articles/360021250033-Emarsys-Inspirations
Client Success Stories
Read and watch how some of our biggest clients have revolutionized their customer relationship thanks to Emarsys features		For all customers:
https://emarsys.com/why-emarsys/success-stories/

Keeping up With New Functionality

We have two resources for your to keep track of the latest updates to the SAP Emarsys platform:

  • For week-by-week updates on our continuous delivery of features and fixes, visit our Product Updates page.

If you are interested in becoming an early adopter of features that are still being developed, you can join our pilot projects and help us to shape the future of the SAP Emarsys platform.

  • Emarsys customers can sign up to our Product Pioneer program
    After you sign up, we will get in touch with you if find a new feature that we think fits well with your industry or business model.
  • SAP customers can join the SAP Emarsys Continuous Influence Session
    Please note that you are required to sign in with your SAP user ID (this is an alphanumeric code starting with S, e.g. S1234567).

Troubleshooting

Our goal is for you to be able to troubleshoot your account yourself, but there might be occasions when there are issues with your local network or with some other part of our infrastructure.

Your first step should therefore be to check our platform monitoring dashboard:

Here you can select your account environment in the Switch Hub dropdown in the top menu, and your local timezone in the UTC dropdown.

Here is an overview of the Support process at Emarsys:

Here are direct links to open a support ticket:

Learn From the Best

If you have any questions about SAP Emarsys functionality or onboarding, please post a comment on the Community, and we'll do our best to answer it and post the answer in our FAQ section below.

Frequently Asked Questions

Our first question will go here...

And our first answer will go here...