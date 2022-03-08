SAP Emarsys Self Service Assets

Before You Start
Your Onboarding Journey
Your onboarding journey will be taken with close support from an Implementation team, so you should receive all the information and instructions you need from them.
Below is a list of some of the assets that you might be using during this phase of your journey with Emarsys.
|Asset
|Links
|Product documentation
|For Emarsys customers:
https://help.emarsys.com
For SAP customers:
https://help.sap.com/
|On-demand training videos
|For Emarsys customers:
https://training.emarsys.com/
For SAP customers:
https://microlearning.opensap.com
|Emarsys API documentation, including:
- Emarsys API
- Loyalty API
- Emarsys SMS API
- Web Extend Scripts
|For all customers:
https://dev.emarsys.com/
|Mobile SDK for iOS
|For all customers:
https://github.com/emartech/ios-emarsys-sdk/wiki
|Mobile SDK for Android
|For all customers:
https://github.com/emartech/android-emarsys-sdk
First Steps With Emarsys
So, your onboarding journey has finished and you have sent your first campaigns. Where to go now? We have a number of resources to help you keep learning and continuously improve your marketing campaigns.
We've split them up into:
- Training assets, which will help you become a better user of the platform.
These are recordings of past training webinars about a specific product or functionality.
- Inspirational assets, which will help you become a better marketer.
These are examples of great strategies or campaigns from among our own customer base.
|Training assets
|Links
|Calendar of upcoming trainings
|https://training.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/articles/360016033978
|Archive of training webinar recordings
|https://training.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/articles/360016024638-Webinar-Recordings
|SAP Microlearning site
|https://microlearning.opensap.com/category/SAP+Emarsys+Customer+Engagement/207069023
|SAP Learning Hub
|https://learninghub.sap.com/
|How to book instructor-led training sessions (these are a paid service)
|For Emarsys customers:
Check out the training content and speak to your Success Manager
For SAP customers:
Check out the Training Schedule and speak to your Account Executive.
|Inspirational assets
|Links
|Emarsys Inspirations
Browse a selection of some of the best email campaigns created by our customers, many of which offer a .psd file to download which you can use as a starting point for your next great campaign.
|For all customers:
https://help.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/articles/360021250033-Emarsys-Inspirations
|Client Success Stories
Read and watch how some of our biggest clients have revolutionized their customer relationship thanks to Emarsys features
|For all customers:
https://emarsys.com/why-emarsys/success-stories/
Keeping up With New Functionality
We have two resources for your to keep track of the latest updates to the SAP Emarsys platform:
- For week-by-week updates on our continuous delivery of features and fixes, visit our Product Updates page.
- For a longer-term view, visit our Product Roadmap.
If you are interested in becoming an early adopter of features that are still being developed, you can join our pilot projects and help us to shape the future of the SAP Emarsys platform.
- Emarsys customers can sign up to our Product Pioneer program
After you sign up, we will get in touch with you if find a new feature that we think fits well with your industry or business model.
- SAP customers can join the SAP Emarsys Continuous Influence Session
Please note that you are required to sign in with your SAP user ID (this is an alphanumeric code starting with S, e.g. S1234567).
Troubleshooting
Our goal is for you to be able to troubleshoot your account yourself, but there might be occasions when there are issues with your local network or with some other part of our infrastructure.
Your first step should therefore be to check our platform monitoring dashboard:
Here you can select your account environment in the Switch Hub dropdown in the top menu, and your local timezone in the UTC dropdown.
Here is an overview of the Support process at Emarsys:
Here are direct links to open a support ticket:
- Emarsys customers can open a ticket on this support portal:
https://help.emarsys.com/hc/en-us/requests/new
- SAP customers can open a ticket on this support portal: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/logout.html
Learn From the Best
If you have any questions about SAP Emarsys functionality or onboarding, please post a comment on the Community, and we'll do our best to answer it and post the answer in our FAQ section below.
