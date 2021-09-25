SAP Emarsys Product Updates

As we approach the 2-year mark for COVID-19, the pandemic is still playing havoc with our marketing strategies. 80% of retailers are encouraging customers to shop online this holiday season, yet 40% of customers still intend to shop in-store.



How can you square this circle? We're not sure there is one single approach to this, which is why our motto for the Autumn 2021 Release is:

Be agile, be flexible, be ready for anything!

Our features are divided between those on global release and those being released to pilot customers only, and are grouped into three categories according to the benefits they can bring to your business:

Time to Value

1:1 Personalization

Measurable Business Outcomes