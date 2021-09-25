SAP Emarsys Product Updates

Our next release is around the corner...
As we approach the 2-year mark for COVID-19, the pandemic is still playing havoc with our marketing strategies. 80% of retailers are encouraging customers to shop online this holiday season, yet 40% of customers still intend to shop in-store.
How can you square this circle? We're not sure there is one single approach to this, which is why our motto for the Autumn 2021 Release is:
Be agile, be flexible, be ready for anything!
Our features are divided between those on global release and those being released to pilot customers only, and are grouped into three categories according to the benefits they can bring to your business:
- Time to Value
- 1:1 Personalization
- Measurable Business Outcomes
The SAP Emarsys Autumn 2021 Release is scheduled for Wednesday, October 20th.
Disclaimer
Please note that the features listed on this page describe what is currently planned for the new release, and can be subject to change at any time.
A full description of what is included in the last release can be found in our product documentation.
Features on General Release
Subscription Mobile - Geofencing
This feature lets you upload a .csv file with your geolocations and define events to trigger whenever a mobile device enters them.
In this way you can merge your online and offline strategies by offering your customers tailored experiences whenever they are in the vicinity of one of your stores, for example:
- Show offers and discounts specific to that store
- Tell 'click & collect' customers where to go for their purchase, and prepare your service team
- Alert customers to new products or items back in stock
- Promote in-store experiences such as self-checkout
Subscription Mobile - Flutter Support
This plugin makes it easy to use the Emarsys Mobile Engage features directly from a Flutter application.
As with the Emarsys SDK, the Flutter plugin is open source and it is released on Github.
Subscription Mobile - Advanced In-app Reporting
Automation Center program-level data from Mobile Engage nodes will now be written to Google Big Query tables, enabling Open Data users to make use of this data in their strategic decision-making.
Email - Simplified Email Template Creation
We are increasing the number of default email templates that come with every account, to make it faster and simpler to create your own custom templates.
Descriptions of the templates will come in the next weeks.
Web Push - Real-time Web Personalization
Post personalized messages to your customers directly on their desktop or mobile browsers.
Use this feature to share product updates & entice customers back to your website, and keep contacts up to date with their orders and your promotions.
Web Push - Revenue Attribution
The Web Push channel metrics are available in the Revenue Attribution screens, allowing to to measure the effectiveness of your strategy.
SMS - MMS Support & Revenue Attribution
Multimedia messages (MMS) can now be sent from the Emarsys platform, as long as the selected SMS vendor also supports this service.
SMS message sends have also been included in the Revenue Attribution service, so that SMS messages that do not contain a tracked link, such as voucher codes, can be attributed to purchases.
Loyalty - Invitation-only Tiers
Turn your bets customers into brand ambassadors with additional benefits by invitation only.
Loyalty - Refer a Friend
This referral program is designed to encourage Loyalty members to invite their friends to purchase in your store. You can offer the new contact a time-limited incentive to complete the purchase, as well as rewarding the Loyalty members who brought them to you.
Loyalty - New External Events
A number of new events have been added to the Loyalty product, including:
- New points/rewards added from purchases
- Tier downgrade
- Removal from invitation-only tiers
Usability & Accessibility
And we have made two small changes to the user interface:
- Accessibility
Emarsys is committed to developing a friendly, inclusive platform for our users with or without disabilities. To this end we are continuously extending the number of products and features which can be used with screen readers and with keyboard navigation.
- User interface design
We have made some minor changes to the look and feel of the interface, to bring us closer to the global SAP Fiori design language.
Features on Limited Release
|Time to Value
|1:1 Personalization
|Measurable Business Outcomes
|SAP Commerce Cloud Integration
|Store reporting
|Huawei Mobile Services Integration
|Asset Separation
|Improved Testing for Automations
These features are available to a limited number of selected customers only. If you are interested in participating, please speak to you Success Manager (or Partner Manager), or sign up here.
SAP Commerce Cloud Plugin
You can integrate your SAP Commerce Cloud in the Public Cloud (SAP CCv2) store with Emarsys by using our integration solution. After a brief guided onboarding, the integration (plugin) connects your store and automatically syncs customers, events and products to Emarsys.
Once integrated, you can begin using Emarsys to create sophisticated automated tactics along with smart contact segments, personalized messages and various event-based programs for your SAP CCv2 shop.
Our integration offers real-time customer synchronization for your contacts and real time event interaction between SAP CCv2 and Emarsys.
Note: This product is being released as a Pilot - if you are interested, please contact your Client Success Manager (Emarsys customers) or your Partner Manager (SAP Commerce Cloud customers).
Store Reporting
Store Reporting is an important addition to the Emarsys retail offering, where marketers can view and compare top level metrics in relation to their bricks and mortar stores. In this way, you can optimize your strategy for each store according to their performance.
Huawei Mobile Services Integration
With this feature, you will be able to configure Huawei App Gallery apps on the Emarsys UI. Mobile Engage can then send out push messages to Huawei devices using the Huawei Push Kit servers.
Furthermore, the Emarsys Mobile SDK can be integrated into a Huawei Android application enabling the application to receive push messages from Emarsys.
Asset Separation
If you are running a large number of campaigns across many channels, keeping track of all your content and assets can be tricky. With this new feature, you can define which users have access to which assets, simplifying their account and improving their user experience and efficiency.
Improved Automation Testing
We put automation at the heard of our user experience, but we recognize that automated programs are hard to test. Changing a programs' settings to fit a testing scenario takes manual effort and time, and is open to error when reverting back to the 'live' settings.
The new testing status provides temporary settings while remembering the original ones. Emarsys does the heavy lifting – our goal is to give you peace of mind when you finally activate the program. No more panicking; everything is in its right place, working just fine.
