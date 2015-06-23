Set up your own free developer tenant on the SAP Cloud Platform trial account. The free developer tenant provides access to all capabilities of SAP Document Center.Enable your SAP Document Center trial
Use SAP Document Center from any device
SAP Document Center provides Web, iOS, Android and Desktop apps. You can seamlessly collaborate, synchronize and store documents for offline usage in any device. You can also develop your own client app and connect it with SAP Document Center.iOS App (Apple App Store)Android App (Google Play Store)Desktop Apps for MAC and Windows (SAP MarketPlace)End User Guide Documentation
Integrate SAP Document Center with SAP Jam or SAP Fiori Launchpad
SAP Document Center can also be integrated with other SAP applications such as SAP Jam and SAP Fiori Launchpad. Jump start to figure out how to accomplish this.Access SAP Document Center contents in SAP Jamreate SAP Document Center tiles in SAP Fiori LaunchPad
Access on-premise or other cloud repositories and develop custom clients
Develop further with SAP Document Center and connect it to any other cloud or on-premise repositories. Learn how to build custom clients.Connect SAP Document Center with ABAP repositoryImplement SAP Document Center ABAP connectorConnect SAP Document Center with SAP Knowledge Management repositoryDevelop your own custom app