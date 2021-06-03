SAP Digital Manufacturing FAQ

General, Integration, and Administrative
What manual activities are required when we upgrade Digital Manufacturing Cloud to version 2105?
Additional Information and Manual Activities for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud may be found, Release 2105 may be found at SAP Note 3029071.
What corrections and enhancements have been made to SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, Release 2105?
See the information at Corrections and Enhancements for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, Release 2105 available in SAP Note 2797822.
What languages are supported by SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud?
See the information available in Language Support for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud in SAP Note 2722461.
What Browsers and associated Platforms are supported by SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud?
Check the information in Browser and Platform Support Matrix for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud, SAP Note 2722235.
Where would I find an overview of the features available in SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud?
SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud features may be found in the Feature Scope Description document.
Where would I find a Landscape Diagram that represent SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud along with its on-premise counterparts in a multi-plant deployment?
This diagram may be found under Planning Information of the SAP Digital Manufacturing Integration Guide in the SAP Help Portal.
Where do I find the versioning requirements for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud with SAP ERP, SAP S/4 HANA (cloud), SAP Manufacturing Execution (ME), SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence (MII), or SAP Plant Connectivity (PCo)?
This information may be found under the Minimum Version Requirements under the SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud SAP Help Portal.
Where do I find the basic integration scenarios supported for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud.
Integration with SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA
Integration with S/4HANA Cloud
Integration with SAP PCo - See SAP Note 3019618
Integration with EWM - Scenarios
Where can I find the Roadmap for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud?
This may be found under the SAP Roadmap Explorer for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud.
Where can I find the SAP Service Level Agreements associated with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud?
Service Level Agreements associated with SAP Cloud Services may be found in the SAP Trust Center under Agreements - Service Level Agreements for SAP Cloud Services.
Where can I find details regarding the required maintenance windows for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud?
The Maintenance and Major Upgrade windows may be found at the following location for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud. You may use the search box with SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud to quickly access the specific information.
You may subscribe with an S-User to gain access to the Maintenance and Major Upgrade Windows Change Log. Subscription to the Change Log document can provide you with email notifications of any changes that are made to these windows.
Is there a dashboard where I can see the service levels of my SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud service?
Yes, the SAP Trust Center offers a dashboard of current activity for SAP Digital Manufacturing Cloud.
Production Operator Dashboard
Why am I unable to start an order due to disabled Production Operator Dashboard (for process industries) buttons?
The User must be assigned to the Work Center associated with the Production Operator Dashboard.
How do I change the screen timeout in Digital Manufacturing Cloud for Execution?
While creating/updating Production Operator Dashboards, the Session Timeout may be set. Help documentation addressing this question.
How do I update the Production Operator Dashboard user interface.
Updates to the Production Operator Dashboard user interface are performed through the POD Designer. Many of the updates will occur through changes to the POD Pages.
Process Industries
Can I run both Process Orders and Production Orders on the same Digital Manufacturing Cloud for execution Plant?
Yes. However, the Manage Plants application will define the Process or Discrete terminology used for the Plant.