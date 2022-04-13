SAP on Db2 for z/OS - IBM

Maintenance and Error Handling
|Alerts, PTFs and APARs
|- Red Alerts subscription service for zSeries
- Looking for PMRs, APARs, PTFs: IBM Support Home
- Own subscriptions
- z/OS and other mainframe components: Technical Help Database
Includes a simple APAR search for Db2 as well
|Maintenance and product lifecycle
|- z/OS - Software Lifecycle
- Db2 for z/OS and OS/390 - Software Lifecycle
- Db2 Connect Enterprise Edition - Software Lifecycle
- AIX - Support Lifecycle , EOS Dates
- Support Home DB2 Connect
- Download Db2 Fix Packs by version for DB2 for Linux, UNIX and Windows
|Development
|IBM Community
Db2 Group in IBM Community
|Other useful information
|Resources for IBM Z
Operations
|Redbooks
|- Common site
- IBM Db2 13 for z/OS and More PDF 10.7 MB, 20 Jun 2022
- Db2 12 for z/OS Technical Overview PDF 7.8 MB, 13 Dec 2016
|Automation and High Availability
|Business Continuity for SAP on IBM Z,
Edition 2022, SC33-8206-13,
PDF 4.4 MB, 1 Feb 2022