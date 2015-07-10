SAP on IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows

Database Administration for SAP on IBM Db2
Do you install, configure, and maintain SAP systems on IBM Db2? Learn about the relevant database concepts and administration tasks:Database Administration Guide
Want to get information about running IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows in an SAP environment? Here you’ll find product documentation, blogs, articles, Q&As, SAP Notes, and more.
See our database administration guides for SAP BW on IBM Db2:SAP Business Warehouse on IBM Db2 10.5 and HigherSAP Business Warehouse on IBM Db2 10.1 and Lower
As of SAP on Db2 11.5 MP4 FP0SAP, Db2 Advanced Log Space Management (ALSM) is available. It helps you to avoid transaction log full situations and to speed up rollback processing.Read the blog post on ALSMVideo
Find out how you can use the DBA Cockpit for many database administration and monitoring tasks regarding performance, space, backup, configuration, diagnostics, and more.View documentationVideo: DBA Cockpit OverviewVideo: Monitoring Network Statistics in the DBA Cockpit
Check out the following blog series:Part 1: Why Fast Data Access (FDA) for ABAP “FOR ALL ENTRIES” Statements on IBM Db2 Is UsefulPart 2: How to detect and tune long-running Fast Data Access (FDA) statementsHow to Benefit from Parallel INSERT for ABAP INSERT Statements on Column-Organized Tables
What’s the benefit of using transparent tables over cluster tables on Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows?Read the blog post
Interested in the different prefetching concepts? Read the following IBM White Paper:Db2 Prefetching: Understanding, Configuring, Monitoring, Tuning
Check out these papers to learn about the role-based security concept and encryption:Role-Based Security Concept for Database Users on IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and WindowsRunning an SAP NetWeaver Application Server on Db2 for LUW with the IBM Db2 Encryption TechnologySetting up Secure SSL Connections Between SAP Application Server ABAP and an IBM Db2 Database