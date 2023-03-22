Getting Started with SAP Datasphere

What is SAP Datasphere?
SAP Datasphere is the evolution of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. It provides a unified data experience to deliver seamless and scalable access to all your business data. We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added new data integration, data cataloging, and semantic modeling features that are now available, and we will continue to build on in the future. As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue as is with either subscription or CPEA offerings without interruption. Though this content references SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the information applies to SAP Datasphere.
We want to empower users at every skill level to easily infuse business data into their data projects. These learning resources will help both business and IT users more easily integrate, model, and connect business data across their data estate.
- Get a hands-on, guided tour of SAP Datasphere with the SAP Datasphere Guided Experience!
- Complete the SAP Datasphere Free Online Course
- Start the Getting Started Mission for tutorials on data modeling fundamentals.
- Explore the components, concepts, and workflows with the Help Guide.
- Check out the Learning Journey for more training and learning resources.
Wondering what to do first with your brand-new system? Here are some resources to get you up and going:
- Check out the First Guidance document Getting Started with your Tenant.
- Get onboarded at the SAP BTP Resource Center and learn how to set your business up for success! Use the Calculator to determine storage, compute, data lake, and BW Bridge sizes for your system. Schedule a 1:1 session with an SAP BTP Onboarding Advisor.
Learn about SAP's new BW bridge technology for moving your BW data, models, and staging to the public cloud by reusing your BW experience.
Check out more details on the BW bridge page.
Spaces help you to manage resources and customize user experience to the use cases that matter most to each individual or team. Find more information on how you can set up and manage your Spaces.
Built on the concept of cross-application warehousing, SAP Datasphere prides itself with its openness and flexibility. Connect to a multitude of systems, on-premise sources or third-party ETL tools to experience the full potential of a data warehouse in the cloud.
- See the SAP Help Documentation and watch this Video to learn how to create a connection.
- Find information about the Data Provisioning Agent Connectivity on the SAP Help Portal.
- Learn about the flexibility and openness of SAP Datasphere in connecting to third-party Business Intelligence tools and complete the Tutorial or see the SAP Help Documentation.
SAP Datasphere allows you to use a great variety of data sources and types. At times, this data needs to be prepared before it's ready to be analyzed. This module will teach you how to start collecting and cleaning your data.
- Learn about the Repository Explorer on the SAP Help Documentation or watch this Video.
- Find information about the Data Integration Monitor on the SAP Help Documentation or watch this Video to get an overview.
- Learn how to upload flat files and explore the Data Integration Monitor with which you will get hands-on with data replication and essential data monitoring capabilities by completing the
Preparing your data ensures that it will be ready for use in reports and data Stories. In this module, you'll learn how to define your data structure using tools and features like the Data Builder, Semantic Layer, SQL modeling, and more.
- Learn how to create graphical views by completing the Tutorial: Basic Data Modeling with a Graphical View or watch this Video. If you want to know all the features, see the SAP Help Documentation.
- Learn about the business modeling capabilities of the Business Builder on the
The Intelligent Lookup helps business users to harmonize data with ease where standard techniques fail. Often datasets belong together semantically, but not technically. This is very often the case for data coming from different sources.
- Find more information on the Intelligent Lookup Landing Page. If you want to know how to create Intelligent Lookups, please see the SAP Help Documentation.
- Intelligent Lookup FAQ
- End to End Video
SAP Datasphere protects your existing investments by letting you reuse your existing on-premises data models.
- Hybrid – access to SAP HANA for SQL data warehousing
- Integrated with SAP SQL data warehousing sharing a single DB-Tenant
- Introduction to the ABAP-Adapter
- Capabilities of the ABAP-Adapter Connection – Fast Track
- Capabilities of the ABAP-Adapter Connection to on-premises BW/4HANA & BWonHANA
- Capabilities of the ABAP-Adapter Connection to on-premises S/4HANA & ECC