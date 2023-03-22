Getting Started with SAP Datasphere

SAP BW bridge

Learn about SAP's new BW bridge technology for moving your BW data, models, and staging to the public cloud by reusing your BW experience.

Check out more details on the BW bridge page.





Spaces

What are Spaces?

Spaces help you to manage resources and customize user experience to the use cases that matter most to each individual or team. Find more information on how you can set up and manage your Spaces.

Learn more





Data Integration

Built on the concept of cross-application warehousing, SAP Datasphere prides itself with its openness and flexibility. Connect to a multitude of systems, on-premise sources or third-party ETL tools to experience the full potential of a data warehouse in the cloud.

Learn more

See the SAP Help Documentation and watch this Video to learn how to create a connection.

Find information about the Data Provisioning Agent Connectivity on the SAP Help Portal.

Learn about the flexibility and openness of SAP Datasphere in connecting to third-party Business Intelligence tools and complete the Tutorial or see the SAP Help Documentation.





Data Preparation

SAP Datasphere allows you to use a great variety of data sources and types. At times, this data needs to be prepared before it's ready to be analyzed. This module will teach you how to start collecting and cleaning your data.

Learn more

Learn about the Repository Explorer on the SAP Help Documentation or watch this Video.

Find information about the Data Integration Monitor on the SAP Help Documentation or watch this Video to get an overview.

Learn how to upload flat files and explore the Data Integration Monitor with which you will get hands-on with data replication and essential data monitoring capabilities by completing the





Data Modeling

Preparing your data ensures that it will be ready for use in reports and data Stories. In this module, you'll learn how to define your data structure using tools and features like the Data Builder, Semantic Layer, SQL modeling, and more.

Learn more

Learn how to create graphical views by completing the Tutorial: Basic Data Modeling with a Graphical View or watch this Video. If you want to know all the features, see the SAP Help Documentation.

Learn about the business modeling capabilities of the Business Builder on the





Intelligent Lookup

The Intelligent Lookup helps business users to harmonize data with ease where standard techniques fail. Often datasets belong together semantically, but not technically. This is very often the case for data coming from different sources.

Learn more





Hybrid Scenarios

SAP Datasphere protects your existing investments by letting you reuse your existing on-premises data models.