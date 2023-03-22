What is SAP Datasphere?
SAP Datasphere enables a business data fabric architecture that uniquely harmonizes mission-critical data across the organization, unleashing business experts to make the most impactful decisions. It combines previously discrete capabilities into a unified service for data integration, cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, and virtualizing workloads across SAP and non-SAP data.
SAP Datasphere is the evolution of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. It provides a unified data experience to deliver seamless and scalable access to all your business data. We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added new data integration, data cataloging, and semantic modeling features that are now available, and we will continue to build on in the future. As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue as is with either subscription or CPEA offerings without interruption. Though this content references SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the information applies to SAP Datasphere.
Introduction
Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Datasphere implementation quickly.
Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to content.sapdatasphere@sap.com and we will help you along.
As mentioned, business content is not a new topic for SAP, but it is a core asset and differentiator for us to support you as a customer on your journey. Based on SAPs content history (Business Content for BW, BW/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud content), it felt most natural to us to continue with content creation and delivery for our new data warehousing offering in the Cloud.
SAP Datasphere content may come stand-alone. SAP Analytics Cloud content with ready-to-run visualizations and analysis typically exist next to SAP Datasphere content and would fit to data models in Datasphere content.
Business Content for SAP Datasphere does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. SAP Datasphere content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.
Latest Updates
2023/02/20: SAP Datasphere content Q1/2023 has been released. Find the new packages below.
The SAP Analytics Cloud content comes in a dedicated Analytics Cloud content package. Find all information on the Analytics Cloud content package also in the Analytics Cloud community page here.
What is SAP Datasphere content?
Similar to other content for BW / BW/4HANA or SAP Analytics Cloud, business content for SAP Datasphere offers ready to run pre-configurations that jump start and accelerate your project. Basically, any object in SAP Datasphere can be included in a content package (e.g. Data Builder objects like tables or view, Business Builder objects like Analytical Dataset or Fact Models*).
The content includes pre-defined models, that are typically based on existing SAP data sources, and also non-SAP data sources primarily in Partner content packages. Find a description per business content package what is included: list of objects, measures, KPI, data sources. Packages are targeted for an industry or a line of business (LoB). In addition, content covers cross scenarios, like a Chief Financial Officer (CFO) dashboard, which combines data from multiple applications such as S/4HANA Cloud and SuccessFactors.
Business content can always be connected to your own data. In some case, content comes with optional sample data – depending on how a package has been setup, if it is a trial package or if it is a paid content.
The content also provides helpful templates to explore the SAP Datasphere functionality.
*Some objects in SAP Datasphere are still part of the roadmap or are not yet supported as part of a content packages. Please check the details here in the SAP Road Map Explorer
SAP Business Content
Please navigate to the SAP Datasphere content documentation for details of what is included in each package.
Find here an overview of the currently available content packages.
New or updated packages in the most recent release are marked as NEW.
- SAP Ariba: Enterprise Analytics for Procurement
- SAP Ariba: Spend Analysis New
- SAP Business Network - Value Analytics
- Automotive – Responsive Supply Network, Sales and Inventory
- Consumer Products / CPG – Revenue Growth Management – Foundation
- Finance for S/4HANA Cloud
- Financial analytics dashboard for SAP Analytics Cloud : financial information, personnel costs and related Human Resource information will be integrated to provide a comprehensive view on the cost structure
- Intelligent Real Estate
- POS Analysis for Retail
- Sales Analysis for SAP S/4HANA on-premise
- Service Analysis for SAP S/4HANA
- Service Analysis for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
- Solution Order Analysis
- Statistical Process Control Toolkit (SPC)
- Supply Chain Management: Life Sciences Dashboard
- Sustainability Control Tower
- Telecommunication: Customer Value Management (CVM)
- Utilities – Meter to Cash
Partner Business Content
- Adverity GmbH: Marketing Data Integration for SAP Datasphere
- Bitech.AG: Customer Service Insights on SAP Datasphere
- CubeServ: Procurement Cockpit for SAP Datasphere
- datazeit: E-Commerce Insights in SAP Datasphere
- IBsolution: Sales Dashboard for SAP Datasphere
- Inspired Intellect: Optimizing Order Fulfillment with Machine Learning
- ISR: Analytics for Effective Inventory Optimization
- KPC: HR Cockpit – Automatic Attendance Tracker
- MibconNDC: Product Cost Simulation
- PwC Sales Insight – One place, all your sales data
- Rapid Views: Financial and Controlling real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Datasphere New
- Rapid Views: Material Management real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and Datasphere New
- Rapid Views: Sales real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Datasphere New
- Rapid Views: Production real time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Datasphere New
- Rapid Views: Quality Management real-time Reporting for SAP S/4HANA and SAP Datasphere New
- Reply: MOSAIC – Margin-Optimized Sales Intelligence
- Reply: OPERA – Margin-Optimized Sales Intelligence
- Rizing: Lyra Integrated Capacity Planning
- s-peers AG: Financial Reporting for SAP Business One
- Westernacher: EWM Insights on SAP Datasphere
How to access, install and use the content?
All SAP Datasphere content packages can be accessed through the Content Network. SAP content packages can be found in the Business Content category in the content network, all packages from your partners are listed in the 3rd Party Business Content category.
Find more information about the Content Network in the SAP Datasphere documentation Administrator Guide here.
Once you have identified a suitable package that you want to import, proceed as follows:
- Check all details of the package in the package description in the content network. In case the package is for free / a trial package, you can directly import it.
If it is a paid content, you will be re-directed to a page where details are explained. Once a contract has been signed, you may continue with the content import (see example below).
- Follow the instructions How to install the content package.
- Finally Import the business content package.
After the content has been imported successfully into your SAP Datasphere tenant the content needs to be deployed before it can be used.
The documentation (for SAP packages) provides further detail of the content and relevant information: how to use and activate the content and how to use sample data (if available). For Partner packages, follow the instructions in the package description or contact the partner. Contact information is either available in the package description or may be found in the SAP App Center.