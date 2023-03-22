Best Practices and Troubleshooting

SAP Datasphere enables a business data fabric architecture that uniquely harmonizes mission-critical data across the organization, unleashing business experts to make the most impactful decisions. It combines previously discrete capabilities into a unified service for data integration, cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, and virtualizing workloads across SAP and non-SAP data.





SAP Datasphere is the evolution of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. It provides a unified data experience to deliver seamless and scalable access to all your business data. We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added new data integration, data cataloging, and semantic modeling features that are now available, and we will continue to build on in the future. As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue as is with either subscription or CPEA offerings without interruption. Though this content references SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the information applies to SAP Datasphere.