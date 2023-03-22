Best Practices and Troubleshooting

What is SAP Datasphere?
SAP Datasphere enables a business data fabric architecture that uniquely harmonizes mission-critical data across the organization, unleashing business experts to make the most impactful decisions. It combines previously discrete capabilities into a unified service for data integration, cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, and virtualizing workloads across SAP and non-SAP data.
SAP Datasphere is the evolution of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. It provides a unified data experience to deliver seamless and scalable access to all your business data. We’ve kept all the powerful capabilities of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud and added new data integration, data cataloging, and semantic modeling features that are now available, and we will continue to build on in the future. As of March 8, 2023, existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud tenants will transition to SAP Datasphere. This update will be automatic, and existing SAP Data Warehouse Cloud customers will continue as is with either subscription or CPEA offerings without interruption. Though this content references SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the information applies to SAP Datasphere.
General Topics
- First Guidance Document: Getting Started with your Tenant
- How to migrate SAP Datasphere Content
- Blog: Copy tables and views within a Space or bring them into other Spaces
- SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices
- New Command-Line Interface: Overview | Add members to spaces
- SAP Datasphere Sample Content: Introduction | Finance | HR | Sales
Data Integration Monitoring
Connectivity & Data Integration
- Best Practices and Sizing Guide for Smart Data Integration when used in SAP Datasphere
- First Guidance Document: Data Integration for ABAP Source Systems
- Blog Series about CDS based Extraction: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
- Blog Series about SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3 NEW
- Consume CDS Views from SAP S/4 HANA on-premise
- Integrate any data source Blog: Integrate any data source into your SAP Datasphere Data Flow
- Connect from Python Blog: Connecting to SAP Datasphere from Python
- SAP BW (or BW/4HANA) Integration: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4
- SAP BW/4HANA Model Transfer: Overview, Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Data Integration: Part 1, Part 2
- Add Postgres using Open Connectors
- Cloud Connector, explained in simple terms
- 3264491 - How to enable realtime delta load in SAP Datasphere for SAPI datasources
- How to use SAP Datasphere as source for SAP BW/4HANA
Data Modeling & Analytics
- First Guidance Document: Development Guidelines and Naming Conventions
- Currency Conversion Blog: Preliminary Currency Conversion
- Hierarchy Blog: Build a parent-child hierarchy based on S/4HANA hierarchies
- Using Text Association to enable Multi Language support
- Using Replace Table function to deliver robust Business Content
- Expose artefacts as OData: Expose SAP Datasphere artefacts as OData v4 service
- Geo-Enrichment Blog: SAP Datasphere & SAP Analytics Cloud – New Geo Enrichment
- 3148585 - Analytics Optimization
- 2832606 - Unsupported Features with SAP Datasphere Live Connections in SAP Analytics Cloud
Security
- Row-level security: Modeling scenarios of Data Access Controls and persisted Views
- Data Anonymization Blog: Compliant Data Access – A key Self-Service Requirement
- Data Masking Blog: Data Masking – a walk in the park with SAP Datasphere
- Remote Authorizations from SAP BW/4HANA: Blog | SAP note 3062381
- DAC & SAP ECC authorizations Blog: Integrate your authorizations like your data
- 3108777 - Security Upgrade affecting Users with Custom SAML Identity Provider Setups
Popular Troubleshooting Knowledge Base Articles
- Troubleshooting guide for SAP BW bridge
- 2854764 - Guidelines for SAP Datasphere Incidents
- 2971361 - Very High priority incidents in SAP Datasphere
- 2891554 - How to create a Support User for SAP Datasphere tenants
- 2992349 - SAP Datasphere Wave Information
- 2869135 - The tenant is locked, please try again later or contact your administrator error
- 2882762 - Outage Information for SAP Datasphere
- 2938870 - Errors when connecting DP Agent
- 3001162 - Using Data Access Controls and View Persistency in the same View
- 3013431 - Data flow building disabled with Oracle Connection
- 3018945 - Scheduling in SAP Datasphere
- 3028169 - Error getChildrenFailed when modelling Data Flow
- 3077497 - Error when validating connection in SAP Datasphere
- 3084256 - SAP Datasphere Snapshot Schedules fail with "Lock-wait time out exceeded"
- 3089492 - Data Flow Connectivity issues with S/4 HANA 1909
- 3089828 - Scheduled jobs start to fail after a change in the Identity Provider configuration
- 3124162 - Error during upload server certificates in SAP Datasphere
- 3138841 - Error when using Remote tables in SAP Datasphere
- 3139720 - View Persistency aborts with an Out of Memory exception or consumes to much memory