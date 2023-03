SAP Datasphere

SAP Datasphere is the next generation of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. With a unified experience for data integration, data cataloging, semantic modeling, data warehousing, data federation, and data virtualization, SAP Datasphere enables data professionals to easily distribute mission-critical business data—with business context and logic preserved—across their organization's data landscape.