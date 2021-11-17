Introduction to SAP BW Bridge for Data Warehouse Cloud
SAP BW bridge provides a path that eases the transition from existing SAP BW systems to an innovative infrastructure supported by SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. This helps you reuse existing customer investments in SAP BW by allowing you to transfer and enable the rich feature set of extractors and ABAP code for access to legacy SAP on-premises systems from SAP Data Warehouse Cloud – and to seamlessly transfer existing ETL processes within a dedicated Data Warehouse Cloud space.
Check out the links for a basic introduction to BW Bridge and how it enables you to move BW data, models, and staging to the public cloud by reusing your BW experience.
Business Value
SAP BW bridge for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud gives SAP BW customers a clear path to the public cloud. SAP BW customers can take advantage of modernizing their data warehousing with a complete end-to-end solution and one semantic view designed for business & IT.
The SAP BW bridge enables customers to:
Reuse for business continuity - Leverage SAP BW data structures, transformations, customizations, and skills quickly extending your SAP BW investments to the public cloud
Connect with confidence - Integrate on-premises SAP Business Suite data with familiar connectivity and semantic richness – retaining instant access while expanding your analytics depth
Innovate with cloud agility - Empower your business to rapidly innovate on BW data with an open, unified data & analytics cloud service – scaling innovation and efficiency in the cloud
Customer Success Stories - Explore Nipro's journey with SAP BW bridge for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.
Want to learn more about BW Bridge?
If you are interested and would like to have a deep dive into BW Bridge, check the following resources:
- Find an overview of the main concepts, key areas, and tools in the SAP BW bridge SAP BW Bridge Help Documentation
- For SAP BW bridge, there is now a Troubleshooting guide available. It explains how to identify configuration issues in the connectivity of on-premises source systems to SAP BW bridge.
- Find detailed information like the supported functionality, limitations, and provisioning on the Central SAP Note SAP BW bridge SAP Note 3117800.
- In addition, SAP is providing the course “SAP Data Warehouse Cloud: SAP BW Bridge” (DWCBW1). The course has a strong focus on hands-on experience and provides more than 20 exercises to implement.
Conversion Guidance: Conversion of BW Content into SAP BW Bridge
SAP offers a Conversion Execution Service for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. With this conversion execution service, customers can accelerate their move from an existing SAP BW or SAP BW/4HANA system to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud.
Learn more:
- Conversion to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud: Conversion Paths and Cloud Transformation Steps
- Conversion Guide for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, BW Bridge Shell conversion
- Simplification List for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP BW Bridge: SAP Note 3154420
- Central SAP Note for Conversion: SAP Note 3141688
- SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA and SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, SAP BW Bridge: SAP Note 2575059
