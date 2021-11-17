SAP BW bridge provides a path that eases the transition from existing SAP BW systems to an innovative infrastructure supported by SAP Data Warehouse Cloud. This helps you reuse existing customer investments in SAP BW by allowing you to transfer and enable the rich feature set of extractors and ABAP code for access to legacy SAP on-premises systems from SAP Data Warehouse Cloud – and to seamlessly transfer existing ETL processes within a dedicated Data Warehouse Cloud space.

Check out the links for a basic introduction to BW Bridge and how it enables you to move BW data, models, and staging to the public cloud by reusing your BW experience.