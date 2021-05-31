Those who have been around with SAP and Analytics, know that business content has a long-standing history within SAP. You will easily recognize concepts and be able to leverage content in your SAP Data Warehouse Cloud implementation quickly.

Those that are new to the topic – no worries! I will include all information here, independent of where you are coming from. And if you miss any information, please use the comments in one of our blogs or directly send a mail to content.sapdatawarehousecloud@sap.com and we will help you along.

As mentioned, business content is not a new topic for SAP, but it is a core asset and differentiator for us to support you as a customer on your SAP Data Warehouse journey. Based on SAPs content history (Business Content for BW, BW/4HANA, SAP Analytics Cloud content), it felt most natural to us to continue with content creation and delivery for our new data warehousing offering in the Cloud.

SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content may come stand-alone. SAP Analytics Cloud content with ready-to-run visualizations and analysis typically exist next to SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content and would fit to data models in SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content.

Business Content for SAP Data Warehouse Cloud does not come from SAP alone. Our partners have been included from the start, expanding the reach of content by adding their experience and knowledge about SAP and non-SAP data sources. SAP Data Warehouse Cloud content helps you jump-start your project, accelerate the implementation or get inspirations on relevant measures and KPIs for Industry, line-of-business or cross analytics scenarios.