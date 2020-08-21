Portfolio Overview
SAP Customer Data Cloud enables you to grow your audience and build trusted, personalized customer relationships based on transparency and personal data control. Share your expertise, get help, and stay up to date in your knowledge of SAP Customer Data Cloud.
Explore release highlights and view the roadmap for SAP Customer Data Cloud.Roadmap (requires an SAP ID)Q2 What`s New Video (requires an SAP ID)Release Notes
Learn about products in the SAP Customer Data Cloud portfolio.SAP Customer Identity and Access Management for B2CSAP Customer Identity and Access Management for B2BSAP Enterprise Consent and Preference Management
Find the right training and certification with our visual learning guides.Learning Journey
Join and embrace the opportunity to deepen your understanding of the solution through online webcasts.Jan 21, 2021 - Uncover the Total Economic Impact™ of SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Customer Data CloudFeb 11, 2021 - The Front Door is the Start of a Great Customer Experience> All Upcoming Webcasts (requires an SAP ID)
Check out blog posts written by our Product Experts.Building Trustworthy Experiences With Your Customers’ Personal DataWhat’s New at SAP Customer Data Cloud: August 2020> All Blog Posts
See how companies are succeeding with SAP Customer Data Cloud.Customer Stories
Read the latest news & press releases about SAP Customer Data Cloud.SAP News Center
Find all questions related to the products within SAP Customer Data Cloud or create your own post.Questions for SAP Customer Data Cloud
Find all blog posts related to products within SAP Customer Data Cloud or create your own post.Blog Posts for SAP Customer Data Cloud
These sessions are carried out by our product experts, covering a variety of topics spanning the full customer journey.The Year in ReviewHow to Accelerate Customer Trust with Experience Management> All Recorded Webcasts (requires an SAP ID)
Access the portal with field-tested, SAP-verified expertise and curated content with all the information you need to succeed with SAP Customer Data Cloud.SAP CX Works
Discover bite-sized video enablement content, catered to audience types ranging from executive, expert to end user, to help you to get the most from the SAP Customer Data Cloud portfolio.openSAP Microlearningenable.cx moved to openSAP Microlearning – FAQs
The Customer Data Cloud architecture is flexible, so that our products can be integrated with marketing, analytics, CRM, ESP, CMS, and open platforms.SAP Customer Data Cloud IntegrationsIntegration with SAP Commerce Cloud Release 1811