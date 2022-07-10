SAP Crystal How-to Guides

A. 1. First Impressions of Crystal Solutions
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Check out the valuable features and capabilities of Crystal Solutions.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-First-Impressions.pdf?
A. 2. Watch our overview videos
Video: solution overview: https://www.youtube.com/embed/W9-oDxRByDg
Video: Create a compelling data story: https://www.youtube.com/embed/6bL_dZwF7Sg
Video: Use color and contrast in your visualizations: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z5xt7WLZZ_c
Video: Eliminate clutter in your visualizations: https://www.youtube.com/embed/T98wthL8ibU
A. 3. Download SAP Crystal sample files
Leverage our sample files to learn how to use SAP Crystal Solutions:
A. 4. Buy SAP Crystal Reports on SAP Store
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Buy SAP Crystal Reports in a digital fashion with a credit card or per invoice.
https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/04/9ea75f58-d97d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Video: How to buy SAP Crystal Reports digitally:
A. 5. Buy SAP Crystal Server on SAP Store
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Buy SAP Crystal Server in a digital fashion with a credit card of per invoice.
https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/04/5c8a5f58-d97d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Video: How to buy SAP Crystal Server digitally:
B.1. Installation Guide SAP Crystal Reports 2020: From evaluation to production
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn to continue with an installation of Crystal Reports 2020 by replacing the trial keycode with a production license.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-From-trial-to-production-license-key.pdf?
PDF SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Installation Guide:
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/cr20-installgd-en.pdf?
Start a 30 days trial for SAP Crystal Reports 2020:
B.2 Installation Guide SAP Crystal Reports 2016: From evaluation to production
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn to continue with an installation of Crystal Reports 2016 by replacing the trial keycode with a production license.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Step-by-Step-guide-From-trial-to-production-license-key.pdf?
PDF SAP Crystal Reports 2016 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/doc/431da886be3446ac87f68a25530fd45b/2016.7/en-US/cr16_installgd_en.pdf
Start a 30 days trial for SAP Crystal Reports 2016:
B. 3. SAP Crystal Reports: Learn from our sample reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Leverage our sample reports to learn how to use SAP Crystal reports.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-Learn-from-sample-reports.pdf?
B. 4. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to a data source
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Follow the steps to learn how to connect to a data source.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-How-to-connect-to-a-data-source.pdf?
B. 5. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to Microsoft SQL Server
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Start reporting from Microsoft SQL Server data sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Connect-to-MS-SQL-Server.pdf?
B. 6. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to Microsoft Access
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Report from Microsoft Access sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Connect-to-MS-Access.pdf?
B. 7. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to Microsoft Excel
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Report from Microsoft Excel (.xls and .xlsx) sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Connect-to-MS-Excel.pdf?
B. 8. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to MySQL
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Report from MySQL data sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Connect-to-MySQL.pdf?
B. 9. SAP Crystal Reports: Create an invoice
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use this guide to create a report you can use as an invoice (or modify to create statements, shipping documents, etc.).
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-How-to-create-an-invoice.pdf?
B. 10. SAP Crystal Reports: Replicate a pre-printed form
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Match the layout of a pre-printed form (tax forms, government submissions, bank certificates, payroll checks).
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-How-to-replicate-a-pre-printed-form.pdf?
B. 11. SAP Crystal Reports: Create a sales report
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Create a report for operations, in this use-case follow the guide to build a sales report.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Create-a-sales-report.pdf?
B. 12. SAP Crystal Reports: Create a human resources report
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use Crystal Reports' flexible design tools and features to create a report for your business, in this case, an HR report.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Create-an-HR-report.pdf?
B. 13. SAP Crystal Reports: Create an interactive dashboard
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: When building dashboards with SAP Crystal Reports read this guide to follow some best practices.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Create-an-Interactive-Dashboard.pdf?
B. 14. SAP Crystal Reports: Create reports for publishing
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Create a Publishing report for data-driven report bursting.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-How-to-create-Crystal-Server-Publications.pdf?
B. 15. SAP Crystal Reports: Data Handling (select, group, sort)
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use fundamental data handling features in any report.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Data-Handling.pdf?
B. 16. SAP Crystal Reports: Using Formulas with Crystal Reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn how to use the Formula Workshop and the Formula Editor to create values not included in your data source.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Formulas.pdf?
Get additional help with Formulas: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS/dfc124becfa845ffa91b1e717b20e3ec/477b49c46e041014910aba7db0e91070.html
B. 17. SAP Crystal Reports: Using Charts with Crystal Reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use this guide to learn how to use charts within your reports.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Charts.pdf?
See the different chart types available: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-2020-Chart-types.pdf?
Look into third party charting capabilities: https://www.crchart.com/
B. 19. SAP Crystal Reports: Upgrade from SAP Crystal Reports Viewer, SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio or SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse to Crystal Reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn why you should upgrade to SAP Crystal Reports or SAP Crystal Server
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-upgrade-from-viewer.pdf?
C. 1. SAP Crystal Server: Installation Guide from Evaluation to Production
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn how to download, install and configure SAP Crystal Server for report distribution.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Server-2020-Step-by-Step-from-evaluation-to-production-installation.pdf?
PDF SAP Crystal Server 2020 Installation Guide:
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/crs2020-install-win-en.pdf?
Start a 60 days trial for SAP Crystal Server 2020:
C. 2. SAP Crystal Server: View interactive reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: View pixel-perfect, fully interactive, real-time reports within a web browser.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Server-2020-Step-by-Step-View-interactive-reports.pdf?
C. 3. SAP Crystal Server: Schedule reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Automate reports to run and distribute on a flexible schedule.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Server-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Schedule-reports.pdf?
C.4. SAP Crystal Server: Mass Invoicing
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Set up invoices to populate with individualized data.
https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-2020-Step-by-Step-guide-Mass-invoicing.pdf?
C.5. SAP Crystal Server: Sophisticated Distribution (Requires SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CAL)
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Distribute reports automatically customized for individual recipients. Using this capability requires the separate purchase of SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CAL.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/oqQLLCm/SAP%20Crystal%20Server%205%20CAL%20Step%20by%20Step%20view%20sophisticated%20distribution.pdf?rc=10