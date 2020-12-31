SAP Crystal Solutions FAQ

A. 1. SAP Crystal Solutions Overview
What are SAP Crystal Solutions?
SAP products branded as “SAP Crystal” are on-premise software tools used for data visualization, data analysis, pixel prefect data reporting as well as data sharing and distribution in various formats.
What is included in the SAP Crystal Solution portfolio?
* SAP Crystal Reports: allows a report designer to include data from various sources to create a document on his/her desktop computer where the data is formatted into a design of their choosing, such as an invoice, a sales or operational report, a marketing letter or some sort of analytic visualization.
* SAP Crystal Server provides a platform environment through which you can share documents (such as SAP Crystal Reports files) with end users. With SAP Crystal Server 1 NUL, you can schedule reports to be pushed out to recipients as PDF email attachments, access the reports securely, and refresh the data by entering various parameters. With SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CAL, you can automatically distribute reports customized for individual recipients. You can as well access reports by using a browser or a mobile app (download the free app from Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sap-businessobjects-mobile/id441208302 or from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sap.mobi).
* SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (using.NET) and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (using JAVA) are free add-ons for developers using .NET and Java to embed reporting capabilities into their own applications.
* SAP Crystal Reports Viewer is a free desktop application (Windows or Mac) allowing recipients of SAP Crystal Reports files (.rpt file extension) to open the document and interact with the data saved within the file, including search, drill-down, print and export – but not refresh (which require SAP Crystal Reports).
* SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise is an edition of report designer which uses a meta layer for data sources (a universe) for report design. The software for SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise is included with SAP Crystal Server, Edge or BusinessObjects Enterprise (BOE) and the installation requires a SAP Crystal Reports keycode of the same version as the BI Platform (see table below for version information).
* SAP Crystal Reports for SAP Business One allows users of SAP Business One to create pixel perfect reports and dashboards by connecting exclusively the SAP Business One data model with the SAP Crystal Reports environment. You can launch SAP Crystal reports and dashboards directly from SAP Business One. If you want to connect to additional data sources including SAP Business One data sources, you will need to acquire SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
* Note that 3rd party applications from various vendors can leverage a runtime license of SAP Crystal Reports. These are typically sold with the 3rd party application. These cannot be purchased from SAP, but a user can buy the full version of SAP Crystal Reports to also leverage data from outside the 3rd party application.
How do SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server work together?
Start with SAP Crystal Reports to create a report. SAP Crystal Server distributes reports by pushing reports out, for example as a scheduled email attachment. SAP Crystal Server also provides a portal for end users to access content securely via browser or mobile app to view, enter parameters, refresh and print or export a report.
What can SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server do for me?
If you need to understand your business; if you need the data for an action plan; if you want to provide information on an aspect of your business, then the analytic capabilities of SAP Crystal Reports will be valuable to you. Once you have created a highly formatted, print-ready report, chances are that others want to use the report too. SAP Crystal Server provides the ability to distribute the report to end-users.
Who typically uses SAP Crystal Solutions?
People who use SAP Crystal Reports are usually those who use data a lot in their day-to-day role, such as Database Administrators, IT, Finance, Accounting, and Power Users. The people who log on to the portal provided by SAP Crystal Server to access pre-built content are usually end users, business users, and management; in other words, consumers of reports who want answers to business question already asked on their behalf (by those who created the report with SAP Crystal Reports).
What are typical industries using SAP Crystal Solutions?
SAP Crystal Solutions are popular with all types and sizes of organizations: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-customer-examples.pdf
How many users are using SAP Crystal Solutions?
More than 1.000.000 users worldwide are using Crystal products on a regular, ongoing basis.
What is the history of the SAP Crystal Solutions?
You can find more details out the last 30 years here:
The 1990'
1991: Crystal Services starts marketing the product Quik Reports (for DOS)
1992: Release of Crystal Reports Pro v2 (for Windows 16 bit)
1994: Seagate Technology acquires Crystal Services later renamed Crystal Decisions
1996: Release of Crystal Reports v5 (Windows 16 and 32 bit)
The 2000'
2002: Release of Crystal Reports v9
2003: BusinessObjects acquires Crystal Decisions
2004: Release of Crystal Reports XI v11 and Crystal Reports Server XI
2005: Release of Crystal Reports XI R2 v11.5 and Crystal Reports Server XI R2
2007: SAP acquires BusinessObjects
2008: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2008 v12 and SAP Crystal Reports Server 2008
The 2010'
2011: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2011 v14.0 and SAP Crystal Server 2011
2013: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2013 v14.1 and SAP Crystal Server 2013
2016: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2016 v14.2 and SAP Crystal Server 2016
The 2020'
2020: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 v14.3 (64 bit) and SAP Crystal Server 2020 (64 bit)
2024: Planned release of the next version
Where can I find an overview about the SAP Crystal Solutions?
You can download the SAP Crystal Solutions technical summary: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-summary.pdf
You can download the SAP Crystal Solutions business summary: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-Business-Goals.pdf
You can download the SAP Crystal Solutions cost summary: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-costs.pdf
You can download the SAP Crystal Solutions pixel-perfect reports summary: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-Pixel-perfect-reports.pdf
Where can I find a whitepaper about the SAP Crystal Solutions?
You can download the Crystal Solution whitepaper: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/BI-Whitepaper-Meeting-the-Challenges-of-BI-for-Small-Enterprises.pdf
A. 2. SAP Crystal Solutions Licensing
What are the different paid licenses for SAP Crystal Reports?
* SAP Crystal Reports 2020, (64-Bit) Named User License: This desktop on-premise product is sold on a Named User License basis; one unique license is required for each person using the software. That individual as the Named User License holder may install the software to any number of computers (including concurrently), any number of times for their exclusive use with a valid, non-expiring license code; a Named User License cannot be shared with another individual.
* SAP Crystal Reports 2016, (32-Bit) Named User License: This desktop on- premise product is sold on a Named User License basis; one unique license is required for each person using the software. That individual as the Named User License holder may install the software to any number of computers (including concurrently), any number of times for their exclusive use with a valid, non-expiring license code; a Named User License cannot be shared with another individual.
What are the different paid licenses for SAP Crystal Server?
SAP Crystal Server 2020 has two types of license: Named User License (NUL) and Concurrent Access License (CAL). Licensing determines access to the interfaces where documents are shared, and available for viewing: BI Launch Pad, SAP Mobile BI app.
* The SAP Crystal Server 1 NUL license includes 1 named user license of SAP Crystal Server 2020 and 1 license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020. It also comes with support for mobile access on iOS devices. The 1 named user license (1 NUL) allows usage by a single, specific individual user only.
* The SAP Crystal Server 5 CAL license includes 5 concurrent users, which means that only 5 users can access the environment at the same time. SAP Crystal Server 1 NUL is a prerequisite for SAP Crystal Server 5 CAL. After that, the customer can purchase blocks of 5 concurrent sessions.
Important note: Only SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CAL includes Automated Publishing, a feature where the data in a report is unique for each recipient (such as invoices and statements). Automated Publishing can be used for an unlimited number of unique recipients.
Is there a specific recommendation for the concurrent licenses usage ratio?
Customer use cases show that if you buy SAP Crystal Server 5 CAL you can typically handle up to 20 users with 5 having access at the same time.
What are the minimum and maximums for SAP Reports licensing?
SAP Crystal Report deployments require 1 NUL as a minimum. There is no maximum numbers of users. SAP Crystal Reports is sold in increments of 1.
What are the minimum and maximums for SAP Crystal Server 2020 licensing?
SAP Crystal Server 2020 deployments require 1 NUL as a minimum. Purchased separately from NUL, CAL is added to a NUL deployment. SAP Crystal Server 2020 NUL can be added together up to a maximum of 100 NUL. SAP Crystal Server 2020 CAL is sold in increments of 5 and can be scaled up to 50 CAL.
Can I use a Citrix terminal server or Microsoft Remote Desktop?
SAP Crystal Reports can be accessed through Citrix terminal servers or Microsoft Remote Desktop, but the number of named user licenses purchased must equal the number of individuals that have access to the software. Client applications that are accessed via terminal servers are considered server applications for the purposes of determining redistribution right. Each individual user using SAP Crystal Reports Client thru Citrix will require a named copy of SAP Crystal Reports. If a customer buys SAP Crystal Server they will need the equal amount of named user licenses.
Where can I get detailed information on Crystal Solutions licensing?
Crystal Solutions licensing is explained here: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-Licensing-Whitepaper-v16.pdf
What are the SAP Software Usage rights?
Software usage rights (see pages 31 - 33 for Crystal): https://assets.cdn.sap.com/agreements/product-use-and-support-terms/sur/sap-software-use-rights-english-v1-2018.pdf
BusinessObjects Software Clickwrap Agreement (US, English): https://assets.cdn.sap.com/agreements/general-terms-and-conditions/sap-businessobjects-software-clickwrap-agreement-us-english-v7-2011.pdf
A. 3. SAP Crystal Solutions Product versions
How are SAP Crystal Reports versions named?
SAP Crystal Reports included version numbering with the product name up to SAP Crystal Reports Xi (version 11). Subsequent versions include the year of release with the product name.
These are the combinations tested and supported by SAP. Products needs to be at the same Support Pack level. For example: SAP Crystal Reports 2020 with Support Pack 01, is supported with SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.3 with Support Pack 01.
What do the different designations mean?
All versions of Crystal Reports designer are 'Developer' editions. The last version which had Standard, Professional and Developer editions was SAP Crystal Reports Xi. The Standard and Professional editions were discontinued with the release of SAP Crystal Reports 2008. SAP Crystal Reports Xi Developer edition remains available and does everything that Standard and Pro could do - and more.
What is version 13 of SAP Crystal Reports?
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse share the designation of version 13 of the SAP Crystal Reports product family. These are tools available for developers to create basic reports and to embed a SAP Crystal Reports engine to run report files (.rpt format) in an application they have developed using an SAP Crystal Reports software development kit (SDK). The version numbering for these free downloads of the SDK and runtime are version 13.
|SAP Crystal Reports
|SAP Crystal Server
|SAP BusinessObjects BI Platform
|2008 (version 12)
|2008
|XI 3.1
|2011 (version 14.0)
|2011
|4.0
|2013 (version 14.1)
|2013
|4.1
|2016 (version 14.2)
|2016
|4.2
|2020 (version 14.3)
|2020
|4.3
A. 4. SAP Crystal Solutions Maintenance and Support
What versions of SAP Crystal Reports are officially supported by SAP s of today?
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio, SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse, SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise, as well as SAP Crystal Server 2016, SAP Crystal Server 2020, SAP Crystal Reports 2016 and SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
Is there a Support/Maintenance Program for SAP Crystal Reports (Desktop Products)?
There is no maintenance or software assurance program, customers move to new versions by buying a discounted upgrade license. There is no phone-line support for Desktop products, they are supported via our free online forum. On the community pages, create a free account and post a new discussion to the forum. There, one of our developers will respond and direct you to the best resource for a fix.
When customers have a technical issue, can they make use of these resources?
For SAP Crystal Reports: SAP Crystal Reports User Guides: https://help.sap.com/viewer/p/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS
SAP Crystal Reports Tutorials: Official Product Tutorials – SAP Crystal Reports 2011 / 2013: http://scn.sap.com/docs/DOC-8514
Free Technical help: SAP Crystal Reports Community – how to ask a Question: https://www.sap.com/community/about/questions-and-answers.html
For Crystal Reports (report design): https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200314690800000341
For SAP Crystal Server: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200314690800000350
For Visual Studio .NET SDK: SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200615320800001270
For Eclipse SDK: SAP Crystal Reports, version for Eclipse: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200615320800001220
I have Crystal Server 2008/2011/2013/2016 licenses under maintenance. Can I upgrade to SAP Crystal Server 2020 at no extra cost?
Yes. You can upgrade your licenses of Crystal Server under your maintenance agreement through the SAP Support Portal (S-User login required). The license type and quantity, as well as the functionality, of your maintained version is preserved when you upgrade to the latest version. Any new features of the new version, such as bundled copy of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 for NUL or unlimited publishing and mobile access for CAL, are not included (except for SAP Crystal Server 2016 1 NUL); a purchase will be required to attain new features of SAP Crystal Server 2020. For details refer to the tables on pages 14 and 15 of the Crystal Solutions licensing document, or read this summary blog: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/04/26/sap-crystal-server-2013-2016-important-product-information/.
What are the end of maintenance dates for the various SAP Crystal Solutions?
End of mainstream Maintenance and Priority one Support dates can be found here: https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/display/BOBJ/SAP+Crystal+Products+-+End+of+Mainstream+Maintenance+Dates
What is the maintenance schedule for SAP Crystal?
SAP Crystal follows the same maintenance schedule as SAP BusinessObjects. The full schedule can be found here: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/release-upgrade-maintenance/maintenance-information/schedules-for-maintenance-deliveries/SBOPschedule.pdf
What Support is there available for SAP Crystal Server?
For all customers of SAP Crystal Server under maintenance who require technical support, please contact the SAP Customer Interaction Center at 1-800-677-7271 or service@sap.com. The SAP Support portal can be found at https://support.sap.com/home.html. Please note an S-User ID and password will be required to access support. S-User IDs are only available with a valid Maintenance and Support Contact. If this has been lost or you did not purchase maintenance and support initially: please escalate with your vendor as they will need to be involved in order to achieve a proper resolution.
Where can I get official support from SAP for my product?
If you have purchased SAP Crystal Server and have a current maintenance agreement, you can access the SAP Support Portal to create a support ticket for an engineer to work with you to resolve the problem: https://support.sap.com. Also available for customers under maintenance and also through the SAP Support Portal is 'Ask an Expert Peer' for up to 20 questions a month can be asked for 1:1 consultation with an SAP partner at no extra charge: https://support.sap.com/en/my-support/product-support/ask-expert-peer.html
Where can I get help from other users?
You can access free support through the SAP Community: https://www.sap.com/community/topic/crystal-reports.html
How can I cancel my maintenance?
After the mandatory maintenance period you can cancel maintenance for SAP Crystal Server.
SAP Crystal Server 1 NUL: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/release-upgrade-maintenance/maintenance-information/rcs/standard-support-schedule.pdf
=> Bullet# 5 outlines the requirements to terminate the maintenance contract.
SAP Crystal Server 5 CAL: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/release-upgrade-maintenance/maintenance-information/rcs/enterprise-support-schedule.pdf
=> Bullet# 5 outlines the requirements to terminate the maintenance contract.
A. 5. SAP Crystal Solutions Hardware specifications, minimum requirements and languages supported
What are the hardware specs for SAP Crystal Reports 2020?
Minimum Client Hardware Requirements:
- Processor: Dual core 64-bit CPU.
- Memory: 2 GB RAM.
- Disk space: Default Installation English only (2 GB) / All languages (4GB).
- Screen resolution of [1024] x [768] is recommended. Note that touch screen interactions are not supported.
Operating System Requirements:
- MS Windows 10, 8.1.
- MS Windows Server 2019, 2016, 2012 R2.
Minimum System Requirements:
- SAP Crystal Reports 2020 requires a 64-bit Windows operating system
Other technology support:
- Adobe Acrobat Reader DC, the current version is supported based on testing with earlier versions during development. Although SAP will work to maintain compatibility with Acrobat Reader DC, please be aware that issues may be introduced if and when Adobe makes significant changes).
- Microsoft Office, 2013, 2016, 2019. SPs of Microsoft Office that are higher than the minimum listed SP are supported by reference.
- Microsoft Office 365 (No support for integrating with Office 365 Cloud offerings as such. Office 365 support is only for the version of Microsoft Office being supported).
- Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8
- SAP GUI 7.60
- Flash is no longer supported since Dec 31, 2020
What are the hardware specs for SAP Crystal Server 2020?
Minimum Server Hardware Requirements:
- Processor: 2.0 GHz dual-core 64 bit CPU.
- Memory: 16 GB RAM memory.
- Disk space: Default Installation English only (30+ GB) /All Languages (30+ GB).
Operating System Requirements:
- MS Windows Server: 2019, 2016, 2012 R2.
Minimum System Requirements:
- Browsers: IE 11 / Chromium Edge / Firefox ESR 60.x, 68.x / Safari 11-13 / Google Chrome
- For details: see the Supported Platforms for BI Platform 4.3, the technology SAP Crystal Server 2020 is based on: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/launchpad/en_us/pam/pam-essentials/SBOP_BI_43.pdf
What languages are supported?
The SAP Crystal Reports 2020 User Interface is localized into the following languages (See page 8): https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/05/4ae8c0cd-e37d-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html
SAP Crystal Server 2020 1 NUL and SAP Crystal Server 5 CAL User Interface is localized into the following languages (See page 11): https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/05/4ae8c0cd-e37d-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b.html:
A. 6. SAP Crystal Solutions compatibility
Is SAP Crystal Reports backwards compatible?
Yes. You can open reports created with earlier versions, such as SAP Crystal Reports 9 and higher with the later versions, such as SAP Crystal Reports 2020. Any changes or new reports you create with SAP Crystal Reports 2020, can only be saved as a version 14.3 .rpt file. It is also worth noting that data connections will need to updated to use 64-bit data connections: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-Data-sources-2020.pdf
Can I use an old report with SAP Crystal Server 2020?
It is recommended to migrate the report to be the same version as Crystal Server. Do this by opening the .rpt file with SAP Crystal Reports 2020, updating the data connection to 64-bit, then save. The report will save as a 14.3 version .rpt file. You may want to ‘Save As’ and rename the copy to archive the document in the original, older version until all content has been migrated to your satisfaction.
Can I use an SAP Crystal Reports 2020 report with SAP Crystal Server 2016?
It is recommended you use SAP Crystal Reports 2016 to create/modify reports run through SAP Crystal Server 2016, especially because SAP Crystal Reports 2020 uses 64-bit data connections, previous versions of SAP Crystal Reports are 32-bit applications.
Can I use SAP Crystal Reports 2020 to edit a report which is run through a legacy application?
Maybe. If your application uses an SAP Crystal Reports runtime engine of version 13, then you can probably use SAP Crystal Reports 2020 for report design with updated 64-bit data connections. If your application uses an earlier version of SAP Crystal Reports runtime, then it is recommended to use the same version of SAP Crystal Reports as the designer to match for compatibility. It is best to check with the developer of the application for their recommendation.
How are versions of SAP Crystal Reports different?
Click on this link to view a comparison document: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Comparisons-of-Features-by-Version-XI-2020-.pdf
Note: this document contains also information on compatibility with Microsoft .NET API for application integration, Java API for application integration, JavaScript API for SAP, Crystal Reports content viewing, RESTFUL Web service for SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise, Microsoft SharePoint integration, IBM WebSphere portal integration, Oracle WebLogic portal integration, SAP BusinessObjects™ Live Office software, SAP Jam social software platform for collaboration integration, Active data driver support (ADO, RDO, CDO) for runtime data sources, ADO.NET data source, POJO data source, User Function Libraries (UFLs) support COM objects, Viewing SDK in .NET and Java, Viewing SDK in COM, Report creation and modification SDK in .NET, Report creation and modification SDK in Java, Report creation and modification SDK in COM, Custom JSP Tag Library (for viewing), Compliant with Java Server Faces, Server-side printing with RAS SDK, Web service access to XML data, Java UFLs, Support for hierarchical data (ADO, ADO.NET), LINQ objects as a data source, Create .NET add, compliant UFL interface, Support for Microsoft Visual Studio, Versions of Microsoft Visual Basic supported by developer edition, Support for OpenDoc API with a very long URL, ... and many more.
Where's the supported platform information for SAP Crystal Reports 2020?
Click on this link to view the SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Supported Platforms (PAM): https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/06/b2ec5eaa-9d7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Where's the supported platform information for SAP Crystal Reports 2016?
Click on this link to view the SAP Crystal Reports 2016 Supported Platforms (PAM): https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/04/3050374d-6a7c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
Can SAP Crystal Reports 2020 be installed to a virtual environment?
Yes, see page 9 of the SAP Crystal Reports 2020 PAM for details. Please ensure the installation is compliant with the Named User License agreement wherever the software is installed.
What data sources can SAP Crystal Reports 2020 report from?
For the full range of data sources and the connections you can use, you can refer to the SAP Crystal Reports 2020 supported data sources document: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-Data-sources-2020.pdf
Is there a 64-bit Version?
Yes, SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is a 64-bit native application. All other previous versions of SAP Crystal Reports available through the SAP Store are 32-bit applications.
What impact does the end of life of Adobe Flash have for SAP BusinessObjects Explorer?
The End of Life (EOL) for Adobe Flash Player was effective on January 12th 2021. As a consequence of this:
- SAP will stop shipping and supporting SAP BusinessObjects Explorer starting with the releases 4.2 SP09 & 4.3. This is also the case for SAP Crystal Server 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 SP9
- SAP will stop supporting SAP BusinessObjects Explorer when Adobe stops supporting the Adobe Flash Player.
- After this date, customers can continue to use SAP BusinessObjects Explorer however they may need to check the support strategy of their internet browsers for flash technology.
- SAP Analytics Cloud will be replacing SAP BusinessObjects Explorer use cases.
A. 7. SAP Crystal Solutions Service Packs
Where can I find more information about available service packs?
All information related to service packs are available here: https://www.crystalreports.com/download/
A. 8. SAP Crystal for Developers
What is available for a Customer Developing a Custom Application?
SAP Crystal Report runtime is free for internal use, and as for what version you run, we strongly suggest using the latest version to ensure compatibility. Make sure your version of CR matches your version of Visual Studio or if the application is JAVA based use the version for Eclipse.
* SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-visual-studio-trial.html
* SAP Crystal Reports, version for Eclipse: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-eclipse-trial.html
* SAP Crystal Reports .NET SDK Developer Guide: https://help.sap.com/viewer/0d6684e153174710b8b2eb114bb7f843/SP21/en-US/a2cb609cfb6949b6a67b2effe32a347e.html
What's the throughput of SAP Crystal Reports runtime?
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is capable of three threads per processor, SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse can run up to five threads per processor. To learn more, refer to this blog: SAP Crystal Reports Engine in a Multi-Threaded Visual Studio Application.
What is SAP Crystal Reports, Developer edition?
Up until SAP Crystal Reports 2008 (version 12), there were three different editions of SAP Crystal Reports available: Standard, Professional and Developer. All three editions function as fully-featured designers and also use the same software; keycodes determine the type of license and unlock the software accordingly:
* Standard = only connects to Excel and Access data sources
* Professional = same as above, also unrestricted data connectivity
* Developer = same as above, also runtime license
In summary, there is no runtime licensing with any editions other than SAP Crystal Reports Developer. There is only one edition of SAP Crystal Reports 2008, SAP Crystal Reports 2011, SAP Crystal Reports 2013, SAP Crystal Reports 2016, and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 – they are all Developer editions. SAP Crystal Reports 2008 (version 12) and earlier included the SDK software with the report designer. For SAP Crystal Reports 2011 (version 14.0) and higher the SAP Crystal Reports Software Development Kits (SDKs) and runtime are available as free, separate downloads for SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse.
I want to develop an application with SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio for use within my company. Is it still free?
Yes. The downloads of the SDK and the runtime software are free. The runtime license for an internally developed and internally deployed application is also free for desktop (thick) or server (thin) client deployments.
A contractor developed the app with SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio for our company, is the runtime still free?
Yes, if a contractor developed a one-off application for your company exclusively, this counts as an internal deployment.
I want to develop a desktop application I will sell to external customers. Is this free too?
Yes, the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio runtime is free for thick client applications for external deployments, including for commercial use.
When do I need to sell a license of SAP Crystal Reports with my application for runtime licensing?
If you develop an application which uses the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio or Crystal Reports for Eclipse runtime engine in a server-based application deployed to your external customers’ server(s), then each customer will need a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (or SAP Crystal Reports 2016, SAP Crystal Reports 2013 or SAP Crystal Reports 2011) for the required runtime license.
Can I bundle licenses of SAP Crystal Reports with my external, server-based application for runtime license?
Yes, you can consider becoming an OEM partner (especially if you wanted a version of SAP Crystal Reports designer restricted to use only your data source).
What's the fine print on Crystal runtime licensing?
Refer to the following document: https://www.sap.com/documents/2015/07/368edae4-597c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html for more information on Crystal Solutions licensing, especially the table at the bottom of page 4.
Where's the supported platform information for SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio?
Click on this link to view the Product Availability Matrix (PAM) for SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio: https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/06/f871031e-757c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
Where's the supported platform information for SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse?
Click on this link to view the Product Availability Matrix (PAM) for SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse: https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/09/ea59ef67-887c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
What about Microsoft .NET 5?
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio depends on a lot of .NET Framework-specific features. No need to worry, since '.NET 5.0 doesn't replace .NET Framework', and '.NET Framework 4.x is still supported'.
See the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio Supported Platforms: https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/06/f871031e-757c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html and this Microsoft announcement: https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/core/dotnet-five
I have a web application running PHP. What have you got for me?
We offer SDKs and runtime for .NET and Java only.
B. 1. SAP Store purchase
Buy Crystal Solutions (SAP Crystal Reports, SAP Crystal Server) on the SAP Store
Steps to purchase Crystal Solutions from the SAP Store
SAP Crystal Server: https://www.sap.com/documents/2021/04/5c8a5f58-d97d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
View the SAP Crystal Solutions comparison document here.
Payment methods on SAP Store
A pdf file of your digital shopping cart can be generated during the checkout process before committing to the purchase. This will allow you to review the pricing internally and get a purchase order (PO) in place before purchasing the product. You will be able to enter your purchase order before finalizing your personal digital shopping cart. On SAP Store you can pay per credit card or per invoice. If payment per invoice is not available in your individual shopping cart, you can contact us at sapdigitaldeals@sap.com to set it up.
What versions of SAP Crystal Reports are available through the SAP Store?
|Product
|Version
|Officially compatible with
|Release Date
|End of Support
|SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (64-Bit)
|14.3
|MS Windows 10, 8.1
MS Windows Server 2019, 2016, 2012 R2
|12 June 2020
|31 December 2027
|SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (32-Bit)
|14.2
|MS Windows 10, 8.1, 7
MS Windows Server 2019, 2016, 2012 R2, 2008 R2
|08 March 2016
|31 December 2024
|SAP Crystal Reports 2013
|14.1
|MS Windows 10, 8.1, 7
MS Windows Server 2012 R2, 2008 R2
|29 August 2013
|31 December 2020
|SAP Crystal Reports 2011
|14.0
|MS Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP
MS Windows Server 2012 R2, 2008 R2, 2003 R2
|26 November 2011
|31 December 2017
|SAP Crystal Reports 2008
|12.x
|MS Windows 8.1, 8, 7, Vista
MS Windows Server 2012 R2, 2008 R2, 2003 R2
|06 October 2008
|31 December 2018
|SAP Crystal Reports Xi R2 (2005)
|11.5
|MS Windows 7, Vista, XP
|24 November 2005
|30 June 2011
What versions of SAP Crystal Server are available through the SAP Store?
|Product
|Version
|Officially compatible with
|Release Date
|End of Support
|SAP Crystal Server 2020 (1 NUL)
|14.3
|MS Windows Server:
2019, 2016, 2012 R2
|17 June 2020
|30 July 2025
|SAP Crystal Server 2020 (5 CAL)
|14.3
|MS Windows Server: 2019, 2016, 2012 R2
|17 June 2020
|30 July 2025
SAP Crystal Reports 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 are also available on selected 3rd party marketplaces:
amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/sap
amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/sap
amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/sap
amazon France: https://www.amazon.fr/sap
amazon Italy: https://www.amazon.it/sap
amazon Spain: https://www.amazon.es/sap
amazon India: https://www.amazon.in/SAP-Reporting-Software-delivery-Download/dp/B0963VL4DZ/ref=sr_1_5?
B. 2. SAP Store additional questions
What discounts are available?
* There is a discount for volume based on the quantity of items purchased per transaction. For example, if you buy a quantity of two to nine licenses of SAP Crystal Reports through the SAP Store, a volume discount of 10% is applied at the checkout (including a mix of SAP Crystal Reports versions and new and upgrade options), 15% for a quantity of 10 to 49, 25% for 50 plus.
* There is a discount for the purchase of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade from an earlier version of SAP Crystal Reports (see section upgrades).
Does the Order Come with Media?
Physical Media is no longer available. All orders are Electronic Software Delivery (ESD).
How do I claim for tax exemptions?
For some countries (like for example the USA), public and government entities are sometimes eligible for tax exemption. If you hold a valid exemption certificate, please send it to store.admin@sap.com as a pdf file before starting any purchase process on SAP Store. If you are an existing SAP customer, please share as well your customer ID / ERP number with us. We will add the exemption to your account and contact you for purchase once ready.
=> Note: You may still see taxes at the time of check out, but when you will get the invoice (generally within 30 days), no taxes will be added.
I’m buying on behalf of someone else in my company. Can I purchase even though it’s the other person who is eligible to the upgrade discount?
Yes. If you are purchasing on behalf of a user who is eligible to SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade, you may forward the acquired license key and download link for them to install with.
What if someone who was the buyer for my company has left and I want to access the purchase history, licenses and be the contact for maintenance and/or technical support?
Please get in touch with the SAP Store team to update your organization’s profile and access with the necessary information: store.admin@sap.com
The end user’s role changed/left the company. Can I reassign the license to someone else?
Yes, you can assign the Named User License to someone else to become the licensed user. There is no need to inform SAP of the change, but you will need to remove the software and license from the original license holder’s computer to install to the new user’s computer to ensure license compliance.
Is it OK to keep using an old version of SAP Crystal Reports when I want to also purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 with an upgrade discount?
Yes. There is no need to surrender the use of the old license of SAP Crystal Reports; you may still use the software and license for the older version at the same time as SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade, but you are still under the Named User License for both versions. You may not reassign the license of the new version to someone else if you purchased with the upgrade discount.
Do I have to do anything to install SAP Crystal Reports 2020 purchased as an upgrade when I already have SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (or SAP Crystal Reports 2013 or SAP Crystal Reports 2011) installed?
Yes. For users of SAP Crystal Reports 2011, SAP Crystal Reports 2013, or SAP Crystal Reports 2016, software for these earlier versions will need to be uninstalled before SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is installed to the same computer.
Do I need to reference my older version of SAP Crystal Reports as a pre-requisite to install my purchase of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade, such as on a new computer?
No. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 purchased as an upgrade installs as a new application and will require only an SAP Crystal Reports 2020 keycode to complete the installation.
Can I buy an upgrade to SAP Crystal Reports 2020 and give my old version to someone else to use?
No. As the named user license holder of an older version, you cannot reassign the upgrade license to a different end user. The new user will need to buy their own, full license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
I have an old application which has embedded reports I would like to modify or add to. Can I purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade for report design?
No, you would not be eligible to purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade from an application which uses an SAP Crystal Reports runtime engine; a new license of SAP Crystal Reports would be needed for report design.
NOTE: Legacy applications which use a SAP Crystal Reports runtime earlier than version 13 may require you to continue to use your older version of SAP Crystal Reports for creating and modifying reports run through that application. Check with your vendor/developer on your application’s compatibility with version 14.3 report files saved by SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
Can I use the same license key for Test/Development and Production?
With SAP Crystal Reports 2020, can I use my existing reports from an older version of SAP Crystal Reports?
Yes, probably. Report files created with SAP Crystal Reports version 9 and higher should work the same with SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
The process to migrate an older version report file (.rpt) is to open the file with SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (choose File>Open, rather than double-clicking the file in Windows Explorer), update the data connection to use a 64-bit connection, then Save.
The report will save as a SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (version 14.3) .rpt file. You cannot ‘Save As’ with Crystal Reports to save a version other than the version in use.
Consider renaming the file before you save it with SAP Crystal Reports 2020 to retain an original in case that earlier version is still needed.
B. 3. SAP Store Upgrades
Upgrade to SAP Crystal Reports 2020
Which versions are eligible to purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 with an upgrade discount?
You are eligible to purchase a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (version 14.3) with an upgrade discount if you are the named user license holder of any of these previous versions of SAP Crystal Reports (see list below):
SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (version 14.2)
SAP Crystal Reports 2013 (version 14.1)
SAP Crystal Reports 2011 (version 14.0)
SAP Crystal Reports 2008 (version 12)
SAP Crystal Reports Xi R2 (version 11.5)
SAP Crystal Reports Xi (version 11.0)
SAP Crystal Reports 10
SAP Crystal Reports 9
SAP Crystal Reports 8
SAP Crystal Reports 7
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio 2008 (version 10.5)
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio 2005 (version 10.2)
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio 2003 (version 9.1)
SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (with registered copies)
Which versions of SAP Crystal Reports are NOT eligible to purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 with an upgrade discount?
These versions are not eligible to purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade (please purchase a new, full license):
Any version of SAP Crystal Reports as a trial
SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio (version 13)
SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Eclipse (version 13)
SAP Crystal Reports Viewer
OEM version of SAP Crystal Reports (included/embedded with a 3rd-party application), for example, SAP Crystal Reports for SAGE
Upgrade to SAP Crystal Server 2020
You can upgrade your licenses of Crystal Server under your maintenance agreement through the SAP Support Portal (S-User login required). The license type and quantity, as well as the functionality, of your maintained version is preserved when you upgrade to the latest version. Any new features of the new version, such as bundled copy of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 for NUL or unlimited publishing and mobile access for CAL, are not included (except for SAP Crystal Server 2016 1 NUL); a purchase will be required to attain new features of SAP Crystal Server 2020. For details refer to the tables on pages 14 and 15 of the Crystal Solutions licensing document, or read this summary blog: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/04/26/sap-crystal-server-2013-2016-important-product-information/.
What about upgrading to SAP Crystal Server 2020 for deployments without maintenance?
For customers of older versions of Crystal Server not under maintenance, SAP Crystal Server 2020 1 Named User License is a new license type and has no upgrade path from previous Named User License deployments. There is no upgrade option for SAP Crystal Server 2013 5 Concurrent Access License; the purchase of new licenses is required.
Why should I upgrade SAP Crystal Reports 8.5?
After January 01, 2020 customers using SAP Crystal Reports 8.5 may experience a critical error running reports. The cause is related to the incorrect processing of dates. There will be no software update issued from SAP to fix this issue with SAP Crystal Reports 8.5. SAP recommends customers consider upgrading to SAP Crystal Reports 2020, available for a free 30-day trial. More details here.
B. 4. SAP Store Order Fulfillment
How to handle SAP Store user registration issues?
When logging in, only use ** enter USER ID here ** – please do not use an email address to log in.
Ensure you are using a basic web browser (i.e. one that does not save web browsing data -like Google's Incognito mode, Firefox's Private mode, Brave with shields up, ... ).
Clear your Java and browser cache / cookies history.
If there is an SSO ( Single Sign On ) active on your computer you can either turn it off temporarily or use another computer or smart device to log on.
Check your spam folder in case you have asked for a password reset.
Where to create an SAP Universal ID?
You can create it here: https://account.sap.com/core/create/landing
I just purchased SAP Crystal Reports 2020 through the SAP Store. Now what?
Once you have placed your order you can expect an order confirmation email which includes your license keycode, plus a link to download the software. If you paid per invoice, you will also get your invoice per email after 7-21 days (based on the standard cycle where SAP generates invoices).
Once I have purchased SAP Crystal Reports, how do I retrieve my license key if I do not receive the automated email?
You purchased your license through sapstore.com and you are the Registered Buyer (see below for explanation). You can find the license key of your Crystal Reports Order here: https://www.sapstore.com/my-account/orders.
You purchased your license through sapstore.com but were redirected to our Digital River checkout to perform the transaction. You can find the license key of your Crystal Reports Order here: https://www.findmyorder.com/
If your Crystal Reports license key is already installed on your computer, you can retrieve it using this method:* Firstly, open the program and go to the Help menu and select License Manager
* You will see a portion of your license key, write down those first few characters
* Next, start the Registry Editor by going to the Windows Start menu and selecting “Run” (or hold the 'Windows' key and press 'R')
* In the new open window, type in “regedit” and click “OK”
* Once RegEdit is open: Click on HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, press Ctrl+F (find)
* Enter the partial license you copied from the license manager and choose “find next”
* Search will find the key. Your code will show with the date of installation added to the end. Your code starts with the recorded 5 characters and ends with the last two shown in the License Manager. The Registry Editor path is likely to be: Computer>HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE>SOFTWARE>WOW6432Node>SAP BusinessObjects>Suite Xi 4.0>Crystal Reports> Keycodes> CR Dev (ignore the semicolon and numbers - this is the date of installation). For SAP Crystal Reports 2020 the registry path is: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Dev
I just made a purchase of Crystal Server 2020 through the SAP Store. How do I get my license and software?
Thank you for your order! You should soon receive an automated email with your Welcome Letter which will include your S-User ID and SAP customer number.
Once you have your S-User ID you can set the password and log on to the SAP Support Portal to generate your license keycodes and download the software. This is a Crystal Server 2016 order fulfillment document you can reference to help you with the steps.
If you have any questions related to the SAP Support Portal (such as access, creating S-User IDs and assigning privileges for others), there is a team available to help. You can call the Customer Interaction Center, or via other methods shown here: https://support.sap.com/en/contact-us/cic.html. The CIC team will likely ask for your S-User ID or your customer number, which are referenced in your Welcome Letter.
I have issues to access the SAP Support Portal?
If you have any questions related to the SAP Support Portal (such as access, creating S-User IDs and assigning privileges for others), there is a team available to help. You can call the Customer Interaction Center on 800 677 7271 (choose option 2, then option 2 again), or via other methods shown here: https://support.sap.com/en/contact-us/cic.html. They will likely ask for your S-User ID or your customer number, which are referenced in your Welcome Letter.
What buyer types are allowed on SAP Store?
There are four different SAP Store user types:
Guest Buyer
Capabilities include the following:
No registration required.
Easy checkout via credit card.
Credit-card purchase is only available for certain solutions (View a list of those products here).
Ability to try and purchase SAP partner products.
Registered Buyer
Capabilities of guest buyer, plus:
Faster checkout (all your personal details and payment information is stored in your profile).
Access to SAP Store Account capabilities, which enable you to keep track of your orders, subscriptions and trials of cloud products.
Management of your SAP Store profile.
Authorized Buyer
Capabilities of guest and registered buyer, plus:
Buy any solutions available for purchase on SAP Store.
Payment by invoice (subject to your company's contractual relationship with SAP and the solutions in your shopping cart).
Selection of invoice and software recipient.
Renewal Owner
A renewal owner is a user designated to manage an on-premise Maintenance and Support Service or cloud subscription renewal. As the service contract or subscription reaches its renewal date, the renewal owner will receive a notification email from SAP with a link to a pre-populated shopping cart.
Access to the pre-populated renewal shopping cart via the provided link.
Renewal of maintenance and support service contracts or cloud subscriptions.
B. 5. End User license agreements (EULA)
Where can I find the End User License Agreements?
Agreements Page: https://www.sap.com/about/trust-center/agreements.html#active_tab=item_1612982622091
Click-Wrap Agreement for Crystal Solutions: Click-Wrap agreement: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/sap-businessobjects-software-clickwrap-agreement-us-english-v7-2011.pdf
SAP General Terms and Conditions: https://www.sap.com/docs/download/agreements/general-terms-and-conditions/ops/sap-general-terms-and-conditions-on-premise-united-states-english-v2-2017.pdf
Crystal Solutions Licensing Summary: https://www.sap.com/documents/2015/07/368edae4-597c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
Is it possible to amend the End User License Agreement?
No.
Where can I find the individual Terms & Conditions?
SAP Crystal Reports 2020: Terms and Conditions: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/CR2020-TCs-2022.pdf
SAP Crystal Reports 2016: Terms and Conditions: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/CR2016-TCs-2022.pdf
SAP Crystal Reports upgrade: Terms and Conditions: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Reports-upgrade-version.pdf
SAP Crystal Server 2020 1 NUL: Terms and Conditions: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Server-1-Named-User-License.pdf
SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CAL: Terms and Conditions: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/SAP-Crystal-Server-5-Concurrent-Access-License.pdf
C. 1. SAP Crystal Solutions Installation
Do you need to download the software?
Source the full build of your licensed version of SAP Crystal Reports or SAP Crystal Server here: https://www.crystalreports.com/download
Do you need to download service packs?
Please select the needed software version and service pack here: https://origin.softwaredownloads.sap.com/public/site/index.html
Are you having trouble installing the software?
SAP Crystal Reports Installation Instructions (simplified): https://blogs.sap.com/?p=137952
If your download does not match the files in that instruction, please initiate a chat with sapdigitaldeals@sap.com, or contact your vendor.
C. 2. Lost license keys and registration numbers
What if I have lost my license key?
If the Customer still has their order information: Please contact your vendor to retrieve the license information.
If purchased from the online store, please engage the chat team at sapdigitaldeals@sap.com.
How can I retrieve a license key from a local machine?
* Firstly, open the program and go to the Help menu and select License Manager
* You will see a portion of your license key, write down those first few characters
* Next, start the Registry Editor by going to the Windows Start menu and selecting “Run” (or hold the 'Windows' key and press 'R')
* In the new open window, type in “regedit” and click “OK”
* Once RegEdit is open: Click on HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, press Ctrl+F (find)
* Enter the partial license you copied from the license manager and choose “find next”
* Search will find the key. Your code will show with the date of installation added to the end. Your code starts with the recorded 5 characters and ends with the last two shown in the License Manager. The Registry Editor path is likely to be: Computer>HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE>SOFTWARE>WOW6432Node>SAP BusinessObjects>Suite Xi 4.0>Crystal Reports> Keycodes> CR Dev (ignore the semicolon and numbers - this is the date of installation). For SAP Crystal Reports 2020 the registry path is: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Dev
What if I have lost my registration number?
For SAP Crystal Reports Xi, SAP Crystal Reports Xi R2 and SAP Crystal Reports 2008, please use generic registration number 8886909502 when prompted for your registration number.
What's the list of Registry Keys used in SAP Crystal Reports?
You can find the details of what registry keys affect how SAP Crystal Reports works in Knowledge Base Article 2165260: https://userapps.support.sap.com/sap/support/knowledge/en/2165260
C. 3. SAP Crystal Solutions How-to Guides
I have never used SAP Crystal Reports before. How do I learn what the product does?
You can visit this page for a guided introduction to SAP Crystal Reports: https://www.crystalreports.com/welcome/
Explain to me what Crystal Server does; how does it work, what's it good for?
Are there any guides available to get me started for certain aspects of using Crystal Solutions?
Yes. Visit this page for 'How to' step-by-step guides for SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server here: https://www.crystalreports.com/guides/
What do Crystal Solutions look like in use?
For a general idea of the capabilities and how SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server look in action, visit this page: https://www.crystalreports.com/screenshots/
C. 4. SAP Crystal Solutions Videos and Tutorials
Do you offer tutorials on how to use Crystal Solutions?
Yes. You can access tutorials for SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server (as part of the BI Platform family of technology) here: https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=461212148
Where can I access other SAP Crystal Solutions videos?
You can access our playlist on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLufF7pZxICBh9wJ_NxjeWTUjWycUt1kBC
Where can I access paid third-party individual trainings?
You can access a paid individual training on Crystal provided by a third-party expert: https://www.kenhamady.com/individual/default.html
C. 5. SAP Crystal Solutions Guided Answers and KBAs
Where can I self-diagnose and resolve issues?
Follow this link to a curated list or commonly-encountered issues and the steps most often used to resolve them - click on 'Guided Answers': https://support.sap.com/en/product/support-by-product/01200314690800000341.html
How can I access crucial knowledge base information?
You can leverage the following link to get access to the most frequently consulted KBA articles: https://support.sap.com/en/product/support-by-product/01200314690800000341.html
=> To access the SAP support portal you will need to have an SAP s-user ID.
Where can I find more knowledge base information?
You can search for additional knowledge base articles here: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/solutions/notesv2/
=> To access the SAP support portal you will need to have an SAP s-user ID.
How can I get public access to Crystal Reports related Knowledge Base Articles?
This document explains how to access Crystal Reports knowledge without login to SAP portal (without S-User ID): https://blogs.sap.com/2018/06/27/public-access-to-crystal-reports-related-knowledge-base-articles/
Example: KBA 2165260 - List of Registry Keys used in Crystal Reports
C. 6. SAP Crystal Solutions Common error messages and tips and tricks
Did you get an INS00140 Error?
Please follow these steps:
* Search the machine for all local instances of “Cryptocme2.dll” (to see what other software may be using it)
* Rename the *.dll extension of the identified cryptocme2.dll files, using *.OLD (for example)
* Reboot machine
* Log on as Admin account
* Run the installation again and it should pass the keycode check
* Rename cryptocme2.old files back to cryptocme2.dll
If you are still experiencing difficulties, please follow this guide: http://help.sap.com/businessobject/product_guides/cr2013/en/cr13sp3_cr_installgd_en.pdf
If you are still experiencing the INS00140 Error after following the above guides, it can be a conflict with third party software that uses the same .dll name for keycode decryption. Please follow these steps:
* Search the machine for all local instances of “Cryptocme2.dll” (to see what other software may be using it)
* Rename the *.dll extension of the identified cryptocme2.dll files, using *.OLD (for example)
* Reboot machine
* Log on as Admin account
* Run the installation again and it should pass the keycode check
* Rename cryptocme2.old files back to cryptocme2.dll
Is it possible to edit the SQL generated by SAP Crystal Reports?
When you build a query, SAP Crystal Reports automatically generates the SQL (Structured Query Language) that corresponds to the query and saves it as a Crystal SQL Command object. The SQL statement generated by SAP Crystal Reports cannot be edited, but it can be viewed. In the Query Panel, click View SQL. The SQL dialog box appears. It contains the SQL that constitutes your query. Use this option when you want to check the SQL as you create a query.
When creating a report, is it possible to use your own SQL statements?
You can create your own SQL query by using the tool “SAP Crystal SQL Designer”. There you can insert your own SQL statement. It will be saved as a .qry file. To use it in a report, select the “Crystal SQL Statement” button instead of using the “Database” button. To maintain optimum report processing speeds, avoid using formulas (whether Crystal or Basic syntax) within record selection formulas. Instead, replace the original formula with an equivalent SQL Expression field, and then incorporate the SQL Expression field into your record selection formula.
How do I find the version of an SAP Crystal Reports .RPT file?
When you have the report open in SAP Crystal Reports, navigate through this menu path: Report / Performance Information / Report Definition. The 'File Format Schema' shows the version number. SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is version 13.x, Visual Studio 2008 is 10.5, Visual Studio 2005 is 10.2.
Is there any way to encrypt or lock an .RPT file so no one can view the source code?
Users could export their report to .RPTR format, which can only be opened in SAP Crystal Reports Viewer (can’t be opened in SAP Crystal Reports).
Where can I find the complete user guide for SAP Crystal Reports 2020?
You can find the user guide in various languages here: https://help.sap.com/viewer/dfc124becfa845ffa91b1e717b20e3ec/2020/en-US
How to distribute SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services to a Windows server?
As announced in the SAP BusinessObjects addendum to Statement of Direction (Feb 2021), we plan to stop supporting SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services on Linux and Unix operating systems from version BI 4.3 SP2 on (Q4 2021), to remove dependency of the 3rd party component that simulates Windows API on Linux and Unix. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 reports are still fully supported, by distributing SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (CR 2020) services in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence (BI) platform to a Windows server. More details here: https://blogs.sap.com/2021/01/28/how-to-distribute-sap-crystal-reports-2020-services-to-a-windows-server/
C. 7. SAP Crystal Solutions Third Party Apps
Three D Graphics Crystal Reports Chart
Upgrade your Crystal Reports experience with a host of new chart types and over 150 programmable graph macros. More information at: https://www.crchart.com/
Softlang Crystal Translator
This product geared towards translators provides you with automatic extraction of text that can be localized / translated, removing the risk of overlooking texts that should be translated. More information at: http://softlang.com/
Find IT EZ Software Code Search Pro for SAP Crystal Reports
Search and document Crystal Reports and your entire analytics code-stack with a single, integrated tool. More information at: https://www.finditez.com/solutions/crystalreports/
D. 1 Ask your own question
Where can I ask a question for technical support?
You can post your question to the SAP Community for free here: https://answers.sap.com/questions/ask.html
I want help with the purchase process or have a question about an order I made through the SAP Store. Who do I get in touch with?
You can reach out to the SAP Store team at: sapdigitaldeals@sap.com
I have a question not covered here. How do I get in touch with someone?
Best is to use sapdigitaldeals@sap.com
What email address can I use to reach out to a license and upgrade expert?
Best is to use sapdigitaldeals@sap.com
D. 2. Statement of direction and product roadmap
Where can I find details on the statement of direction and product roadmap?
Read about SAP Analytics' strategic direction and see where SAP Crystal Reports fits to help our customers run their business in this document: https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/03/908ee705-8a7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Read about the SAP Crystal Reports roadmap: https://roadmaps.sap.com/board?q=crystal%20reports&range=CURRENT-LAST#Q4%202021.
D. 3. Retirement of the SAP Distribution Reselling Model and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Sell Specialization
Where can I find more details about the retirement of the SAP Distribution Reselling Model and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Sell Specialization
Learn more about this retirement here: https://www.sapstore.com/medias/Retirement-of-the-SAP-Distribution-Reselling-Model-and-SAP-PartnerEdge-Open-Ecosystem-Sell-Specialization.pdf
D. 4. Vulnerabilities
What about Log4J vulnerability
Learn more about this vulnerability in here: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/my-support/trust-center/sap-tc-01-5025.pdf
What about Spring4Shell
SAP Crystal Reports 2016 and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Designer do not use Spring.