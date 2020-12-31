SAP Crystal Solutions FAQ

* SAP Crystal Reports: allows a report designer to include data from various sources to create a document on his/her desktop computer where the data is formatted into a design of their choosing, such as an invoice, a sales or operational report, a marketing letter or some sort of analytic visualization.

* SAP Crystal Server provides a platform environment through which you can share documents (such as SAP Crystal Reports files) with end users. With SAP Crystal Server 1 NUL, you can schedule reports to be pushed out to recipients as PDF email attachments, access the reports securely, and refresh the data by entering various parameters. With SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CAL, you can automatically distribute reports customized for individual recipients. You can as well access reports by using a browser or a mobile app (download the free app from Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sap-businessobjects-mobile/id441208302 or from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sap.mobi).

* SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (using.NET) and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (using JAVA) are free add-ons for developers using .NET and Java to embed reporting capabilities into their own applications.

* SAP Crystal Reports Viewer is a free desktop application (Windows or Mac) allowing recipients of SAP Crystal Reports files (.rpt file extension) to open the document and interact with the data saved within the file, including search, drill-down, print and export – but not refresh (which require SAP Crystal Reports).

* SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise is an edition of report designer which uses a meta layer for data sources (a universe) for report design. The software for SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise is included with SAP Crystal Server, Edge or BusinessObjects Enterprise (BOE) and the installation requires a SAP Crystal Reports keycode of the same version as the BI Platform (see table below for version information).

* SAP Crystal Reports for SAP Business One allows users of SAP Business One to create pixel perfect reports and dashboards by connecting exclusively the SAP Business One data model with the SAP Crystal Reports environment. You can launch SAP Crystal reports and dashboards directly from SAP Business One. If you want to connect to additional data sources including SAP Business One data sources, you will need to acquire SAP Crystal Reports 2020.

* Note that 3rd party applications from various vendors can leverage a runtime license of SAP Crystal Reports. These are typically sold with the 3rd party application. These cannot be purchased from SAP, but a user can buy the full version of SAP Crystal Reports to also leverage data from outside the 3rd party application.