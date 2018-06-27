SAP Crystal Solutions

Distribute SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services to a Windows server

As announced in the SAP BusinessObjects addendum to Statement of Direction (Feb 2021), we plan to stop supporting SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services on Linux and Unix operating systems from version BI 4.3 SP2 on (Q4 2021), to remove dependency of the 3rd party component that simulates Windows API on Linux and Unix. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 reports are still fully supported, by distributing SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (CR 2020) services in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence (BI) platform to a Windows server.