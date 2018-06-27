Check our FAQs
SAP Crystal Solutions 2020 is the latest iteration of the SAP Crystal Solutions product family. SAP Crystal Reports 2020, SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Upgrade version, SAP Crystal Server 2020 1 NUL and SAP Crystal Server 5 CAL and Crystal Reports Viewer 2020 were released in August 2020 as SP00.
Get into the details of the products and access all you need to know about SAP Crystal Solutions.SAP Crystal Solutions FAQ
SAP Crystal Server 2013 Priority One support will be ending on 31 Dec 2020, so now it’s a good time to start planning your migrations to SAP Crystal Server 2020.Read the blogBuy SAP Crystal Server 2020 1 NULBuy SAP Crystal Server 2020 5 CALUpgrade to SAP Crystal Reports 2020
This wiki is just a quick overview of End of Maintenance Dates for various SAP Crystal Products.End of maintenance dates
As announced in the SAP BusinessObjects addendum to Statement of Direction (Feb 2021), we plan to stop supporting SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services on Linux and Unix operating systems from version BI 4.3 SP2 on (Q4 2021), to remove dependency of the 3rd party component that simulates Windows API on Linux and Unix. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 reports are still fully supported, by distributing SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (CR 2020) services in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence (BI) platform to a Windows server.Step-by-step process