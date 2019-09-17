Keep your employees safe and connected, now more than ever

In times of crisis, people come first. You need to keep employees safe and updated as remote work is our new reality. During this time we’d like to offer the SAP People Connect 365 solution at no cost for a 30-day period.

Learn More

CPaaS Engagement Solutions from SAP Digital Interconnect

SAP Digital Interconnect is a leader in the digital ecosystem. Its comprehensive CPaaS portfolio streamlines the integration of multichannel communications and micro-services into backend systems and apps to provide secure, reliable, and immersive experiences for intelligent enterprises.

Featured Content

Get Started

Learn how to get started with multichannel engagement solutions from SAP Digital Interconnect

Get started

CPaaS solutions from SAP Digital Interconnect

Find out how CPaaS solutions from SAP Digital Interconnect empower the experience economy

Learn more

SAP Social Channels 365

One messaging API to connect with customers across multiple channels

Learn more

SAP Digital Interconnect Communication Add-Ons for SAP

Learn how messaging solutions from SAP Digital Interconnect integrate into SAP products and how this enables customer and consumer engagement across multiple channels.

Learn more

Products and Solutions

SAP Live Link 365

Build engaging solutions with our Programmable Digital Interconnect services

Learn about SAP Live Link 365

SAP SMS 365

Connect with consumers worldwide – with our bulk SMS messaging service for enterprises

Learn about SAP SMS 365

SAP E-mail 365

Send Marketing and Transaction e-mails reliably and securely

Learn about SAP E-mail 365

SAP Social Channels 365

Send Messages across multiple channels using a single messaging API

Learn more about SAP Social Channels 365

SAP IoT Connect 365

Simplify IoT complexity through a single contract and connection

Learn about SAP IoT Connect 365